"Worst United player in the Prem era", "Has to be sold" - Fans rip into Manchester United star after their 2-0 loss to West Ham

Manchester United fans on X have criticized Rasmus Hojlund after he failed to be clinical in front of goal during their 2-0 loss against West Ham United. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 11.

Manchester United looked lively in the opening minutes but found themselves trailing in the 26th minute following Tomas Soucek's smart finish. West Ham then took full advantage of Manuel Ugarte losing possession in the 57th minute, with Jarrod Bowen tapping home to seal all three points for the visitors.

Rasmus Hojlund was entrusted to lead the line for his side, playing all 90 minutes. However, he struggled to make an impact, completing nine passes from an attempted 15 (60 percent accuracy). The 22-year-old also created zero chances, landed two shots on target from an attempted six (33 percent accuracy), missing two big chances in the process.

Moreover, Hojlund failed to complete any of his two attempted dribbles and recorded zero crosses. He also lost 10 duels - the most by any player during the match and has netted just four goals in 31 Premier League appearances this season.

One Manchester United fan posted:

"Anyway Hojlund pound for pound worst ever Utd player in the prem era"

Another fan tweeted:

"Hojlund has to be sold this summer. We have never ever had a striker this bad in the last 30 years, horrible"

Other fans reacted below:

"Hojlund is the worst Manchester United player ever like I can’t pretend Telles’s 4 starts a season was anywhere near as what this guy does every week," one fan commented

"Hojlund doesn’t deserve to play in the final. Should be left out of the squad and held hostage in this country whilst the final is happening," another demanded

"Round of applause to hojlund. missing them chances is actually a talent," one fan tweeted

"How did this club pay 85m for Hojlund," another questioned

"I wouldn’t say I lost self-belief" - Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund provides verdict on his season after reaching Europa League final

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has claimed he never lost self-belief despite his poor run of form this season. However, he admitted he felt down and frustrated, stating he had to go back to basics in an attempt to improve.

Hojlund has failed to look convincing in front of goal this season, garnering 10 goals and four assists in 50 appearances across all competitions. He stated (via The Mirror h/t GOAL):

"Domestically it has not been good enough - but then again we play to win trophies and we are in a good position to win a European one. I think we’ve been improving in the last few weeks, even though the results in the Premier League have not been overly good, just in Europe. But in the Premier League we are gradually getting there - although we know we need to get better."

"Obviously there have been hard times for me. When you go without a goal for a lot of games - I wouldn’t say I lost self-belief, but you’re going to be a bit more down and a bit more frustrated. It’s been about going back to basics and focusing on what I can do to try and improve myself."

He added:

"I will check myself, chat with my team-mates, get in better positions…these sorts of things. It is the hard times that make you better and you learn a lot from them. I have always said I know what this football club is all about and it’s a lot of pressure, but that is why I’m here. I want to show myself on the biggest stage."

While Manchester United recently qualified for the UEFA Europa League final, they have been extremely poor in the Premier League. Following the West Ham loss, the Red Devils are currently 16th in the table with 39 points from 36 games and have lost four of their last five PL games.

