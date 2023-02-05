"Worth more than £35 million" – Fabrizio Romano delivers transfer update on breakthrough Premier League attacker wanted by Arsenal

Arsenal target and Brighton & Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma is valued at more than £35 million, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Mitoma, 25, has emerged as a surprise offensive talent in the Premier League in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has turned a lot of heads for his electric outings for Roberto De Zerbi's side, registering seven goals and two assists in 11 starts across all competitions so far.

A right-footed technical dribbler blessed with pace and flair, the 13-cap Japan star joined Brighton from Kawasaki Frontale for just £2.5 million in the summer of 2021. He was subsequently sent out on a season-long loan deal to Union Saint-Gilloise, where he impressed with eight goals and four assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

In his Caught Offside column, Romano provided insight into Mitoma's rise in stock and claimed that he is focussed on Brighton. He said:

"I think top clubs know that Kaoru Mitoma's priority is now to focus on Brighton and not on any big move yet. For sure, he's already worth more than £35 million but it's not time for negotiations at this stage. It's more top recruitment from Brighton, they've unearthed another gem who is in great form at the moment."

Mitoma, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Amex Stadium, was linked with a move to Arsenal last month, as per 90min. However, the Gunners opted to lure Leandro Trossard from the Seagulls instead.

Arsenal secured the Belgian's services in a deal worth up to £27 million to bolster their ranks during their ongoing Premier League title charge.

Mitoma is next scheduled to be in action for Brighton in their Premier League away clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 11).

Three Serie A giants wanted to sign Arsenal winter signing, according to player's agent

Speaking to TV Play, Jakub Kiwior's agent Sasha Baranov stated that multiple clubs were interested in his client ahead of Arsenal. He said:

"All the important Italian clubs other than Inter Milan showed interest in Kiwior, including Napoli, AC Milan and Juventus. However, with Napoli's current situation, they didn't need to change their team in January and wanted to continue talks in the summer."

Shedding light on the Gunners' pursuit of the Pole, Baranov added:

"You all know what happened at Juventus, while Milan also waited for him. But you know what happens when the Premier League clubs come in. When a side like Arsenal come along, it becomes difficult for a 22-year-old to say no. If it was Juventus or another big club coming in, it may well have been the same situation, but Arsenal were the only side who really pushed the talks forward for Kiwior."

