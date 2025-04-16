"Worth every cent", "Ran the game" - Fans hail Arsenal superstar's 'monstrous' performance in UCL win over Real Madrid

Arsenal star Declan Rice was the subject of praise from fans after his display for the Gunners in their 2-1 win over Real Madrid. The Gunners booked their place in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League with a 5-1 aggregate scoreline over the reigning champions.

Following his heroics in the first leg, Rice was named in the starting XI for the game against Los Blancos. The Englishman was joined in midfield by the fit-again Thomas Partey and captain Martin Odegaard, as the Gunners sought to subdue their opponents at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Declan Rice did not have to score two belters this time, but his performance in midfield was enough to earn him rave reviews from the fans. The 25-year-old covered every blade of grass for his side on the night, helping them secure a relatively comfortable win over Real Madrid.

Rice's display was appreciated by the fans, some of whom took to X to hail the midfielder.

A fan declared that the midfielder was worth every penny of the £105 million Arsenal paid for him.

"Worth every cent", they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that he had a monstrous performance for the Gunners.

A popular reference was made to illustrate how much Rice did on the night.

"71% of the Earth's surface is covered by water. Declan Rice covers the rest", they posted.

A fan pointed out that the midfielder is world-class.

"Declan Rice is f*cking world class man", they wrote.

Another fan opined that Rice is having an all-timer campaign in the Champions League this season.

"Declan Rice is putting up one of the best UCL campaigns of all time by a midfielder. Clock it", they posted.

Declan Rice was immense for the Gunners, helping them close out the win in Madrid with a disciplined performance. He completed 25 of 26 passes in the game and won 100% of the tackles he attempted, while also making two blocks, three clearances, and four interceptions. He also recovered the ball five times and won three ground duels from midfield.

Arsenal make history with win over Real Madrid

Arsenal carved out a piece of UEFA Champions League history as they defeated Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to complete a 5-1 aggregate win. The Gunners became the first team in the history of the competition to defeat the Spanish giants home and away in a two-legged tie.

Despite holding a 3-0 leg from the first leg, Arsenal had the chance to take the lead inside 13 minutes as Raul Asencio gave away a penalty. Bukayo Saka missed from the spot, as Thibaut Courtois pulled off a save to give his side hope. Real Madrid were awarded a penalty of their own minutes later, only for the VAR to overturn the decision.

Mikel Arteta's side took the lead in the 65th minute when Saka chipped the ball over Courtois after being played in by Mikel Merino. Real Madrid responded immediately, as a William Saliba error was pounced upon by Vinicius Jr, who scored the equaliser for his side.

Arsenal had the final say in the tie as a quick counter ended with Merino playing Gabriel Martinelli in behind, and the Brazilian slotted home in the 93rd minute. The Gunners booked a place in the semi-final for the first time since 2009, and will face PSG for a place in the final.

