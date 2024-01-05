"Worth a lot more money than taking a fee" - Ray Parlour on why Arsenal could fail to sign top transfer target

Ray Parlour thinks Brentford may be unwilling to sell Arsenal target Ivan Toney in the January transfer window.

Toney's future is the subject of speculation, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta appearing to set his sights on the English striker. The 27-year-old is yet to play this season after serving an eight-month ban for breaching Premier League betting rules.

However, Toney is set to return to action at the end of the month once his ban ends. He has been linked with a move to Arsenal to help reignite Arteta's somewhat stuttering frontline.

Reports claim that Brentford have slapped an £100 million price tag on their forward. He has just over a year left on his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Parlour can't see his former club spending that amount of money on the forward. The Gunners legend told talkSPORT:

"I don't think Arsenal will pay £100million, so that's out of the question."

Parlour also thinks the Bees won't want to lose last season's third top goalscorer in the Premier League. Thomas Frank's side sit 16th in the league, four points above the relegation zone:

"Brentford can't afford to lose their main man. I know they haven't had him for a while, but look at the table, they've got to be worried. They are only four points above Luton in the relegation zone."

Parlour has backed Toney to help Brentford get themselves out of their worrying situation. He was in scintillating form last season, posting 21 goals in 35 games across competitions:

"He could be the man who comes back in and scores the goals that keep them in the Premier League, which is worth a lot more money than taking a fee now because they will still get brilliant money in the summer."

Arsenal made a promising start to the season but encountered a difficult December period. Arteta's men slipped off the top of the Premier League down to fourth after suffering three defeats in five games.

The Spanish coach's attackers have experienced a drop-off in form in front of goal. Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka have 11 Premier League goals between them thus far.

Thomas Frank insists Arsenal target Ivan Toney will remain at Brentford

Ivan Toney will return to action on January 20.

Frank touched on Toney's future heading into the January transfer window and he was adamant the England international wasn't going anywhere. He said (via the link above):

"Yes, he’s staying. He is a Brentford player. I can’t see why we would sell him and I would love to have him for a longer time. It needs to be an unbelievable price. So he will stay here."

Toney has been the Bees' protagonist since arriving from Peterborough in September 2020. He played a key role in guiding the London outfit to promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

The English frontman has managed 68 goals and 21 assists in 124 games since joining the club. Arsenal may have to wait until the summer to swoop for their top transfer target.