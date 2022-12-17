“Would be the best outcome for me” – Wilshere wants 4-3 scoreline in unique prediction for FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France

Jack Wilshere wants Lionel Messi to lift the World Cup trophy, giving an interesting 4-3 scoreline in favor of the Argentina skipper ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France.

The Englishman shared his predicted scoreline on Sunday, 18 December, as he told The Sun:

“I really, really want Messi to win the World Cup. He deserves it. It would be such a nice story, his destiny.''

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Argentina vs France

Messi vs Mbappe

World Cup Final

🗓️ Sunday 18th December



The 30-year-old former midfielder noted that his Arsenal teammate Olivier Giroud already has a World Cup title with France in 2018. So, as per him, it's Messi who totally deserves the title to complete his ultimate dream.

However, he also predicted that Giroud will score a hat-trick against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final, but in a losing cause.

“But, of course, I’m friends with the French striker Olivier Giroud too, from our time together at Arsenal. I suppose Argentina winning 4-3 and Olivier scoring a hat-trick would be the best outcome for me.

“Anyway, Olivier’s won it before, Messi hasn’t and it is time he did.''

Wilshere faced Messi twice in Arsenal’s two-legged Champions League tie against Barcelona in 2011. As a teenager, Wilshere put in a man-of-the-match performance in the first tie to help Arsenal register a 2-1 win at home against a star-studded Barcelona, including Messi and Iniesta.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet On this day, exactly 10 years ago, a teenage Jack Wilshere put in a MOTM display in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Barcelona. The 19-year old had Xavi and co on toast as he glided over the Emirates pitch that night. Busquets in his pocket. Iniesta on strings. Messi denied. On this day, exactly 10 years ago, a teenage Jack Wilshere put in a MOTM display in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Barcelona. The 19-year old had Xavi and co on toast as he glided over the Emirates pitch that night. Busquets in his pocket. Iniesta on strings. Messi denied. https://t.co/B5KKt4KIWu

Reminiscing about that time, Wilshere said that he would proudly tell his kids in the future that he played on the same pitch as 'unreal' Messi during his time as a professional footballer.

''I really am so proud to tell my kids I went up against Messi, he’s unreal.''

Jack Wilshere lauds Emi Martinez for his contribution to Argentina's campaign ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is all praise for the 30-year-old goalkeeper Emi Martinez for his contribution to Argentina's campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Englishman said that Martinez is a top professional with whom he shared a cordial relationship during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

''He (Martinez) joined us at 17 and one of the things which stood out was his professionalism — he adapted straight away and quickly settled in.'

''He was a bit unfortunate in that Wojciech Szczesny was a youngster who was already established in goal when he arrived and then a top keeper like Petr Cech became available, so we signed him.''

Despite remaining irregular in the playing X1 at Arsenal, Wilshere is happy that Martinez left the club after winning the FA Cup title to join Aston Villa.

''Emi was with us for eight years and I was so pleased for him that he got to play in the FA Cup final and won it before he moved on to Aston Villa.''

Martinez will be a key player in Argentina's showdown against France in the FIFA World Cup final. He has made many crucial saves this campaign, including a very crucial one against Australia in the round of 16 at the very end. His services would be greatly needed against a dynamic France team.

