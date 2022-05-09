"Would be better for him to move on" - Jamie Carragher explains why in-form Arsenal star should leave the club

Footballer-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher believes Eddie Nketiah should leave Arsenal in the summer.

Nketiah has been in incredible form lately for the Gunners. His most recent exploits came over the weekend in a Premier League encounter against Leeds United. The 22-year-old scored a quickfire brace in the opening 10 minutes to help his side record a 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher believes Arsenal should try to keep Nketiah but feels that the player himself should move on. Speaking on Sky Sports after the match between the Gunners and Leeds, the 44-year-old said (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘Yes (Arsenal should try to keep him) but I don’t think he’ll ever end up first-choice striker, so I think it would be better for him to move on.’’

Nketiah didn't begin the ongoing season as the first-choice striker, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the Gunners' squad. However, Aubameyang's departure to Barcelona and Lacazette's inability to provide goals consistently brought him back into the frame.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 “I really feel the connection between the players and the fans.”



Eddie Nketiah avoids getting into talks about extending his contract when asked. 🗣 “I really feel the connection between the players and the fans.”Eddie Nketiah avoids getting into talks about extending his contract when asked. https://t.co/VRwlQPOSLX

The Englishman has now started the last five league matches for Mikel Arteta's side, playing the full 90 minutes in four of those encounters. Nketiah has contributed brilliantly, scoring twice in a 4-2 win against Chelsea. He also played an important part in his side's win against Manchester United.

His latest display against Leeds could see Nketiah start the final three games of the season for the Gunners. However, those could end up being the last few matches of his stint at the Emirates with his current contract expiring in the summer.

Arsenal could confirm top-4 spot with win against Tottenham Hotspur

Nketiah's brilliance against Leeds meant fourth-placed Arsenal took a four-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur in fifth in the Premier League after 35 matches. Both teams will now clash against each other at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday, May 12.

Should Arteta's troops win the north London derby, they will secure qualification into the UEFA Champions League for next season. However, a draw or defeat will see the race continue into the final two games of the league campaign.

The previous encounter between Arsenal and Spurs came earlier in the ongoing Premier League season. The Gunners ran out 3-1 victors on that occasion, with Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka getting on the scoresheet. Son Heung-min scored a consolation for Tottenham.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava