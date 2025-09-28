“Would draw huge numbers” - Former heavyweight boxer wants Cristiano Ronaldo to fight ex-Manchester United teammate in boxing match

Former heavyweight boxer Malik Scott believes that a boxing match between former Manchester United teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney would be a 'global event.' Scott's suggestion emphasizes the increasing popularity of celebrity boxing matches.

During a recent interview with Canada Casino, Malik Scott, who has coached Deontay Wilder and Ezra Taylor, urged Ronaldo and Rooney to square off against each other in a boxing ring.

The former American boxer opined that an in-ring bout between Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney would also help the sport of boxing gain popularity. He said (via Nogomania):

"Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Wayne Rooney would bring more eyes to boxing, and I'm all for it. Any time boxing gets more attention, it's a good thing. I want people to enjoy the spectacle, not just critique it. Just enjoy the carnival. It would be a global event because these are high-level names that would draw huge numbers."

However, Ronaldo is currently focused on football as he aims to guide Portugal to World Cup glory next summer. Playing at Al-Nassr, the club captain is a crucial part of the team.

Former player Wayne Rooney is more likely to step into the ring, as he has talked about switching careers in the past. Despite the speculations, the ex-Manchester United teammates are unlikely to face each other in a boxing ring.

Former Manchester United attacker claims he was better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Manchester United attacker Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes he was better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during his prime. Ibrahimovic, who played for teams such as Juventus, Barcelona, Ajax, and AC Milan, won a total of 12 league titles in his professional career.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, the former Swedish forward played a game, where he was required to stay silent until he heard the name of a player better than him. The game started with Erling Haaland.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also stood silent during the names of Thierry Henry, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Rivaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi. The former Barcelona attacker broke his silence after Ronaldo Nazario's name came up. He said about the Brazilian icon:

"There you're going to hear my voice. That (Ronaldo) was my example. I would sit on a bench for him."

Ibrahimovic joined Manchester United in 2016 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer. In 2018, he was released by the Red Devils, as he signed a deal with MLS side LA Galaxy.

