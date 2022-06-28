"Would fit that role perfectly" - Glen Johnson snubs Jude Bellingham as he names marquee midfield signing to replace Jordan Henderson at Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson believes the Reds should sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice as a replacement for club captain Jordan Henderson.

As per LiverpoolEcho, the Merseyside club view Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham as the long-term replacement for Henderson. However, Johnson believes Rice could fill Henderson's boots.

The England international rose through the youth ranks at West Ham before making his debut for the club's first team during the 2016-17 campaign. He has made 195 appearances for the club in all competitions and has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the league.

Jonhson has claimed the West Ham vice-captain could be the perfect 'fit' for Liverpool. He told ggrecon:

"Right now I'd go for Declan Rice. In a couple of years' time, Jordan Henderson could do what Sadio Mane has done and leave, I think that Declan would fit that role perfectly."

PF | Transfer News @PurelyFootball Liverpool are reportedly confident of signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🗞 Liverpool are reportedly confident of signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🗞 https://t.co/ZWAoxUnODC

According to The Mirror, Jurgen Klopp is eager to sign Jude Bellingham. The Reds boss is willing to wait until next summer to sign the midfielder as Borussia Dortmund are unwilling to listen to offers for the 18-year-old.

The youngster scored six goals and provided 14 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions last season. His versatility and technical ability make him the ideal transfer target for the Premier League outfit.

Liverpool could face stiff competition from Chelsea in their attempt to sign Declan Rice

England Men Training Session

Chelsea have been linked with a move for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice as per The Express. The club, however, are unlikely to meet the Hammer's £150 million asking price for their vice-captain.

They could instead attempt to sign him next year for a lower fee as he will have just one year remaining on his contract.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL



#CFC



football.london/chelsea-fc/tra… West Ham's transfer stance on Declan Rice revealed as Chelsea sent clear warning West Ham's transfer stance on Declan Rice revealed as Chelsea sent clear warning 😐#CFC football.london/chelsea-fc/tra…

Declan Rice could be open to joining the Blues as he spent eight years in the club's youth system before joining West Ham's academy in 2014. He also shares a close friendship with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The west London club will be keen to sign a world-class midfielder to replace the aging N'Golo Kante, whose contract is set to expire next summer. Liverpool could, therefore, face stiff competition from Thomas Tuchel's side for Rice's signature if they attempt to sign him next summer.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far