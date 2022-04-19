"Would give United options" - Kevin Campbell explains key change Erik ten Hag could make at Manchester United

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Manchester United could be set for a change in formation under potential new manager Erik ten Hag.

The 52-year-old Ajax coach is on the verge of being confirmed as the Red Devils' next permanent manager (per Fabrizio Romano).

He is expected to bring in a new striker to help ease the goalscoring burden on Cristiano Ronaldo, with Edinson Cavani set to depart.

Campbell believes Ten Hag may revert to a 4-2-2 formation to integrate both Ronaldo and a new striker into the side.

He told Football Insider:

“It’s a very flexible formation that would give United options. They would have to be better out of possession though."

Campbell believes Ronaldo working alongside another world class striker would cause huge problems for the opposition, adding:

“Listen, I think United would cause teams massive problems if they played a striker up top next to Ronaldo. I’m talking absolutely massive problems. To have two world-class strikers up front."

Campbell then touched on the profile of players that would sit behind the two strikers should Ten Hag indeed implement the formation:

“The key would be who is behind them. They would need quality and disciplined players behind them for it to work.”

Pau Torres Enjoyer 🇾🇪 @TenSlag The basics:



The common build up formation for ten hag is the 4141. In this formation it’s the keeper, back 4 and dm involved. As you can see the rb is needed to be able to operate on the wing, hold his width and be defensively assured in defending the wide areas. The basics: The common build up formation for ten hag is the 4141. In this formation it’s the keeper, back 4 and dm involved. As you can see the rb is needed to be able to operate on the wing, hold his width and be defensively assured in defending the wide areas. https://t.co/dBcDlmMwWd

Changes a necessity if Erik ten Hag deploys a Manchester United 4-4-2 formation

Van de Beek (left) may come in for Pogba (right)

One player that is likely to play behind the two strikers is Bruno Fernandes. He signed a new deal with the Old Trafford side, keeping him at the club until at least June 2026.

However, one midfielder who will likely not be part of the new side under the Dutch coach is Paul Pogba.

He is one of five Manchester United players whose contracts expire this summer and has not shown any indication they will remain in the Premier League side.

Donny Van de Beek may therefore come into the equation.

Ten Hag knows all about the qualities the Dutchman possesses from their time working together at Ajax.

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 I really think Erik Ten Hag will revive Donny Van De Beek.

It’s cliche but he’s going to be like a new signing. I really think Erik Ten Hag will revive Donny Van De Beek.It’s cliche but he’s going to be like a new signing. https://t.co/VZGge5Molf

With Fernandes and Van de Beek sitting behind Ronaldo and a newly-signed striker, Ten Hag's Manchester United side could play some entertaining football next season.

Who that new striker would be remains to be seen, although Mirror reports that Benfica's Darwin Nunez is the club's most wanted forward.

The Uruguayan has been in profilific form this season for the Primeira Liga side, scoring 33 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

A new defensive midfielder is also thought to be high on United's agenda.

According to MEN, the Red Devils are working on a deal for Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips.

He will likely sit alongside either Scott McTominay or Fred, but he is not the only midfielder to be linked.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been a target for a number of years and 90min reports that the Red Devils are prepared to break the bank for the Englishman.

Edited by Diptanil Roy