"Would be a good buy" - Arsenal urged to sign £60m rated star by club legend Ray Parlour

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has stated the importance of signing a top forward and has urged his former club to try and sign Brentford's Ivan Toney. Speaking to talkSPORT, the former striker claimed that the most successful teams always had top strikers.

The three-time Premier League winner with the Gunners said:

“I do believe that’s the place they need to be strengthened [striker]. But it’s all about who’s available, what sort of money clubs want and see if it’s the right deal for Arsenal.

"Edu (Gaspar, technical director) has done a great job so far with the recruitment. Ivan Toney would be a good buy. So let’s see what happens. They’ve just got to concentrate now on getting to January and keep picking points up."

Toney has emerged as the top forward for multiple Premier League sides including the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea (h/t Football.London). The 27-year-old is currently serving a suspension for breaching the FA's rules on betting but is set to return to training in January.

The Mirror claimed earlier that Mikel Arteta has already marked Toney, valued by Brentford at £60 million, as a priority signing for the winter transfer window. His contract with the Bees is set to expire in June 2025 and they are keen on cashing in on his fantastic performances from last season.

The forward bagged 20 goals in 33 league games last season, leading Brentford to a strong top-half finish.

Arsenal signing opens up on his playing style under Mikel Arteta

Raya has had some nervous moments with the ball.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya stated that manager Mikel Arteta has instructed him to hold on to the ball longer and invite pressure from opponents. This comes after Gunners fans expressed concern with the Spaniard having some close shaves in possession.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said:

"It’s something I have internalised, but it’s also the coach’s orders. What he doesn’t want is for us to start hitting balls — we have to invite a player (opponent to press) to come out a little bit.

"I’m the free man, and once a striker or someone jumps me, that leaves a free man on the pitch, and we have to look for superiority. That’s the way the coach tells me to play."

The 28-year-old arrived as competition to Aaron Ramsdale this season from Brentford on a £3 loan deal. The Gunners have the option to make it permanent for £27 million next year.

Ramsdale retained his status as the No. 1 option earlier this season. But Raya made his debut against Everton in the Premier League a month ago and has since demoted the Englishman to the bench.