"Would be good for you" - Rio Ferdinand tells Arsenal to sign former Premier League striker instead of Dusan Vlahovic

Football pundit and former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has shared a little advice for Arsenal in terms of new signings.

The Gunners are currently in the hunt for a new striker following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's fall out. The Gabonese ace was stripped of the captaincy for breaching disciplinary rules last month and has been frozen out by manager Mikel Arteta ever since. His time at the Emirates seems to be up already.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are also in the final few months of their contracts with Arsenal and are set to leave this summer on a Bosman.

All this has left the North London side needing to make some desperate reinforcements in the attacking vanguard, with Dusan Vlahovic emerging as the main target.

The Serbian forward has been on fire this season with Fiorentina, scoring 18 goals in all competitions. This includes 16 goals in Serie A, the most by any player at this stage.

However, La Viola are demanding no less than £75 million for the 21-year-old for them to stand a chance of signing him.

Ferdinand, though, has instead suggested the Gunners chase Sebastien Haller, another in-form goalscorer who's seen a meteoric rise to stardom this season.

Speaking to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on the FIVE YouTube channel, he said:

"I reckon Haller would be good for you lot [Arsenal]."

The Ivorian joined West Ham United for a club-record fee of £45 million from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019. But he struck only 14 goals for the Hammers in 54 games.

However, he's hit the throttle with De Godenzonen, scoring 33 times in 45 games, including a blistering run in the Champions League this season.

In fact, Haller became just the second player in the competition's history to score at least one goal in all six group matches. He's also the fastest player to reach 10 goals in the competition.

Arsenal remain hot on Vlahovic's pursuit

Despite the massive asking price, Arsenal are keen to bring Vlahovic to North London. The striker's incredible form has prompted the club to believe he could be the panacea to their attacking woes right now.

However, there is also skepticism over his ability to translate his whirlwind form in the Premier League. Many Serie A imports have failed to ignite the stage in the English top-flight in the past as the league is generally seen as hard to adapt to.

