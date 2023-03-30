"Would be a huge story" - Paul Parker wants Manchester United to sell Jadon Sancho and sign Premier League star

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has urged Erik ten Hag to sell Jadon Sancho in the summer. He wants Brighton and Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma signed as the replacement and believes the Japanese star would be a brilliant PR signing.

Sancho has not been at his best this season and has managed just four goals and an assist in 14 Premier League matches. Meanwhile, Mitoma has scored six goals and assisted thrice in the 20 league matches he has played for Brighton.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Parker claimed that Sancho has not been good enough for the Red Devils and he should be sold in the summer. He wants Mitoma signed as the replacement and said:

"Mitoma gave Trent-Alexander Arnold a very bad time but to be fair, a lot of people have done that. I really like him. He is very direct and he wants to go on the outside of his opponent, which is a rarity in today's football. No defender wants that and he is very good at that. I would love to see him at Man United but then they have to offload some of their wingers and they could start with getting rid of Jadon Sancho."

He added:

"I would rather have Mitoma in the squad than him. He has proven himself in the Premier League and I doubt that Sancho will ever do that. I think he should go back to Germany and play in his comfort zone where he is best. But if he comes to the club Man United needs to figure out what to do with Rashford, who is best at the left wing. But that's a luxury problem to have two good wingers. Mitoma would also be a very good PR-signing. To see a Japanese player at Man United would be a huge story."

Manchester United's transfer plans for the summer

Manchester United are planning smart moves in the summer as reports suggest they are very close to their FFP limits. The Red Devils are in the hunt for a striker after they released Cristiano Ronaldo in November.

Anthony Martial is also reportedly set to be shipped in the summer, while Scott McTominay is also on the transfer list. A right-back is also on Erik ten Hag's wishlist as he is not happy with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

The Red Devils are also said to be looking to sign a goalkeeper as David de Gea is yet to pen a new deal, and Dean Henderson is unwilling to remain at Old Trafford.

