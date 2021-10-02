"Would I coach Barcelona? Why not?" - Real Madrid legend says he's 'available' to replace Ronald Koeman

Former Real Madrid midfielder Guti has expressed interest in replacing Ronald Koeman as head coach of Barcelona.

Talk of Koeman losing his job is doing the rounds due to Barcelona's poor form. The Catalan giants are currently seventh in the La Liga standings. Even though they have not lost a game in the domestic league yet, Barcelona have drawn three of their six games this season.

In the Champions League, their record has been extremely poor. They have played two and lost both matches. Their first defeat came against a mighty powerful Bayern Munich side, who beat them 3-0. However, a second 3-0 defeat to Benfica has put Barcelona bottom of the group standings.

Speaking at a La Liga ambassador's presentation ceremony in Madrid, Real Madrid legend Guti explained that he is not against the idea of taking charge of Barcelona:

"Would I coach Barcelona? Why not? I'm available. I want to show the world that I have what it takes to coach."

Koeman's job is believed to be hanging by a thread at the moment. The only reason he has not been sacked yet is because of the overhauled squad at the Camp Nou this season. But things could change if Barcelona lose to Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Is Koeman the right man to take Barcelona through their transition phase?

Koeman was given the job in August 2020 after Barcelona sacked Quique Setien. Since then, the club have seen former president Josep Maria Bartomeu resign from his post after bringing the club into its financial ruins.

It was complemented by the exits of several star players like Luis Suarez (last season) and Antoine Griezmann (this season). The big shock came with the departure of Lionel Messi this summer.

It brought an end to an era, putting the club in a transitional phase. Matters have been made worse by their financial condition. They have been unable to buy good players in the market. Their only smart signing came in the form of Memphis Depay, who joined on a free from Lyon.

Hence, it is understandable that the club needs some time to regain its strength. However, Koeman has made quite a few mistakes that are his own doing. Signing out-of-form players like Luuk de Jong, playing players out of position, and icing out potential star players has not helped his cause. The team are currently in shambles and if things don't change soon, Koeman may lose his job.

Is Guti a good choice to replace Koeman?

Guti has worked as an assistant head coach at Besiktas and been the manager at Segunda club Almeria. However, neither stint has proven to be successful. Guti has been in the training profession for almost nine years now but has failed to make a mark.

Even if he is to become a great manager someday, now is certainly not the time to appoint an unproven manager at Barcelona. Moreover, his Real Madrid connection will not do him any favors at the Nou Camp.

