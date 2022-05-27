"Would be the icing on the cake" - Liverpool's Adrian comments on current campaign ahead of Champions League final with Real Madrid

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian feels regardless of what happens on Saturday in the the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid, the Reds' season has been 'historic'.

The Reds have had a phenomenal season so far, winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup and finishing just a point behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

They also play in the Champions League final on Saturday, which means manager Jurgen Klopp's side will have played every possible game (62) this season, an incredible achievement by all measures.

However, winning the Champions League on Saturday would be the icing on the cake, believes Adrian. Speaking to Marca, he was asked how he'd grade the Reds' 2021-22 season, to which the Spaniard replied:

"We are going to wait for it to end because there is still the Champions League that would be the icing on the cake. In any case, winning the FA Cup, the Carabao, remaining one point behind City in the Premier League and reaching the European Cup final is something historic that we will surely value more in a few years."

Liverpool's quadruple hopes were dashed on the final Premier League matchday when City fought back from two goals down against Aston Villa to win 3-2. That rendered the Reds' own comeback win over Wolves academic, as the Sky Blues retained their top-flight crown.

However, a 'cup treble' is still within the Reds' grasp, a feat the Merseyside outfit haven't achieved since 2001. That year, Liverpool won the League Cup, FA Cup and the UEFA Cup.

Liverpool sweat over availability of two key midfielders for Champions League final

Liverpool will have their task cut out without Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, two key midfielders who picked up injuries recently.

Fabinho went off with a hamstring injury during the Premier League clash with Aston Villa, which later ruled him out of the FA Cup final win over Chelsea. Alcantara, meanwhile, sustained a knock to his Achilles during the Reds' final league games of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

While Fabinho returned to training on Wednesday in a boost for the Reds, Alcantara was seen doing some light training separately from the squad on Thursday.

Klopp still faces the question of whether to start Fabinho from the off in the final and if his Spanish counterpart can make it, especially, as the Reds are scheduled to travel to Paris today (Friday).

Both players have played a key role this season, so missing either would be a huge blow for the Reds.

