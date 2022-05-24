“Would be an incredible gift for the city” – Foreign club owner expresses interest in Manchester United star closing in on Old Trafford exit

Serie A side Salernitana's president Danilo Iervolino has expressed his desire to sign Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani this summer. The 35-year-old is expected to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer, having spent two years with the Red Devils.

During this period, the Uruguayan managed 59 appearances, scoring 19 goals and contributing seven assists. Cavani made his final appearance for United in their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace on May 22 and has been linked with a many European teams. One of them is Salernitana, who managed to stave off relegation to remain in Serie A.

The club's president, Iervolino, now wants to bring the legendary forward to the Arechi Stadium as a gift for the club's fans. He said (via MEN):

"I'd love to sign Edinson Cavani as free agent. Cavani would be an incredible gift for the city, as Salernitana are staying in Serie A."

He added:

"I will say two names that seem impossible, but if they were possible and the coach liked them, I'd try to sign Edinson Cavani, who has left unforgettable memories in this region, and Marko Arnautovic, who embodies the football of warriors."

Cavani previously played for Napoli, enjoying a hugely successful time, recording 104 goals in 138 appearances before departing for PSG in 2013.

Manchester United scouting Edinson Cavani replacements

Darwin Nunez (right) has shone for Benfica this season.

Edinson Cavani didn't enjoy the best of seasons in his final campaign at Old Trafford due to injuries. The 35-year-old managed just 20 appearances across competitions, scoring just two goals and contributing an assist.

ESPN reported that the striker wanted to leave when Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo, but the club blocked his move. He now leaves the Red Devils with the team in stark need of a replacement.

Despite not having much of an impact in his final season, Cavani was the club's only recognised striker alongside Ronaldo. Manchester United have already been linked with many names as Cavani's potential replacement, including his compatriot Darwin Nunez.

According to GiveMeSport, United have made an initial contract with Benfica to sign the £51 million rated striker.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a remarkable season for the Primeira Liga side, scoring 34 goals in 41 appearances across competitions. His contract with Benfica runs till 2025, but there has been interest from other European teams too.

