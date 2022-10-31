"Would kill himself for attention" "His ego is so fragile" - 'Embarrassing' Cristiano Ronaldo gets trolled on Twitter for snubbing Manchester United legend Gary Neville's handshake

Manchester United fans were not happy with Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to snub Gary Neville ahead of the Premier League clash against West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 30.

The Red Devils earned a 1-0 home win against the Hammers. Ronaldo started for Erik ten Hag's side, making his third appearance in the first XI in the league.

While warming up ahead of the game, Ronaldo went up to his former teammate Louis Saha and former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp to greet them. The Portuguese, however, completely snubbed his former teammate, Gary Neville.

Fans were not happy with the player's decision as many said the five-time Ballon d'Or winner couldn't handle his ego and termed him as an attention seeker.

Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester United fans on Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed Neville:

Ronaldo put in a decent performance during the game as the Red Devils managed to get a narrow win. Erik ten Hag's side now sit in fifth spot in the Premier League table with 23 points from 12 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Manchester United win

While Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't on the scoresheet for the Red Devils in their 1-0 home win, the Portuguese superstar was happy for his team.

Ronaldo had a decent game and had a few opportunities to get his name on the scoresheet. He missed a difficult header. However, the former Real Madrid forward had a decent chance with his left-foot soon after.

Considering his scoring prowess, that miss was a bit surprising. United managed to see off the Hammers and protect their lead till the final whistle despite some late scares from David Moyes' side.

Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and David De Gea did some heroic defensive work in the latter stages of the game to hand their team all three points.

Ronaldo congratulated the team for their positive performance as the superstar forward took to social media soon after the game and wrote:

"3 important points. #WellDoneLads"

United are set to return to action on November 3 for a crucial away clash against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League.

