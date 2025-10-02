"Would leave if offered the role mid-season" - Journalist makes claim about PL manager amid reported interest from Manchester United

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner would be open to taking over at Manchester United in the middle of the season. He believes that the manager would jump at the chance and would fit in perfectly, as he has a similar formation to Ruben Amorim.
Speaking on the United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs said Glasner is doing well at Crystal Palace but is open to making the switch to Old Trafford. He hinted that the Austrian manager would do well with the Red Devils and said:
"With Glasner, I do genuinely think that he would leave Crystal Palace if he was offered the role mid-season, even though they're on a fantastic run. It's a brilliant football club. They're playing in the Conference League this evening [Thursday, October 2]. They beat Liverpool at the weekend. Things are moving in the right direction there, but he's had to operate off a shoestring budget. And I'm still told that Glasner would be prepared to join Manchester United if a vacancy mid-season emerges."
"And then in terms of the fit, Glasner obviously is playing a back three. So, actually, there is a scenario where Ruben Amarim could actually leave and be right in his comments that the system is not the problem. Maybe he's just deemed if he goes as the wrong manager in what could still be the right system. So then if Glasner who's a bit more flexible comes in you'd still have your back three."
Ruben Amorim is under pressure at Manchester United, having won just 19 of his 49 matches at the club since joining in November 2024. The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season, and sit 14th in the table this season after six matches.
Oliver Glasner aware of Manchester United reports in the media
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner spoke to the media this week, saying that he was aware of the reports linking him with Manchester United. He added that the focus remains on the London club and said (via Metro):
"I follow all the rumours; and that’s all there is; neutrally and completely relaxed. Focusing on the daily work with my players and coaches, and trying to enjoy it as much as possible."
Glasner won the FA Cup last season and defeated Liverpool in the FA Community Shield earlier this season. He also managed to beat the defending champions in the league last weekend.