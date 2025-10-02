"Would leave if offered the role mid-season" - Journalist makes claim about PL manager amid reported interest from Manchester United

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner would be open to taking over at Manchester United in the middle of the season. He believes that the manager would jump at the chance and would fit in perfectly, as he has a similar formation to Ruben Amorim.

Ad

Speaking on the United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs said Glasner is doing well at Crystal Palace but is open to making the switch to Old Trafford. He hinted that the Austrian manager would do well with the Red Devils and said:

"With Glasner, I do genuinely think that he would leave Crystal Palace if he was offered the role mid-season, even though they're on a fantastic run. It's a brilliant football club. They're playing in the Conference League this evening [Thursday, October 2]. They beat Liverpool at the weekend. Things are moving in the right direction there, but he's had to operate off a shoestring budget. And I'm still told that Glasner would be prepared to join Manchester United if a vacancy mid-season emerges."

Ad

Trending

"And then in terms of the fit, Glasner obviously is playing a back three. So, actually, there is a scenario where Ruben Amarim could actually leave and be right in his comments that the system is not the problem. Maybe he's just deemed if he goes as the wrong manager in what could still be the right system. So then if Glasner who's a bit more flexible comes in you'd still have your back three."

Ad

Ruben Amorim is under pressure at Manchester United, having won just 19 of his 49 matches at the club since joining in November 2024. The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season, and sit 14th in the table this season after six matches.

Oliver Glasner aware of Manchester United reports in the media

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner spoke to the media this week, saying that he was aware of the reports linking him with Manchester United. He added that the focus remains on the London club and said (via Metro):

Ad

"I follow all the rumours; and that’s all there is; neutrally and completely relaxed. Focusing on the daily work with my players and coaches, and trying to enjoy it as much as possible."

Glasner won the FA Cup last season and defeated Liverpool in the FA Community Shield earlier this season. He also managed to beat the defending champions in the league last weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More