"Would light up the Premier League" - Noel Whelan urges Arsenal to make 'smart move' to re-sign 26-year-old

Former Premier League striker Noel Whelan has urged Arsenal to re-sign Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich.

The German international came through the youth ranks of the north London club before eventually moving back to his homeland. The winger could not quite impress in English football but has done incredibly well since his return to Germany.

As reported by 90min, the 26-year-old is attracting interest from Mikel Arteta's side amid his contract standoff at Bayern Munich. The Sun has reported that both Manchester clubs are interested in the German international, who has been capped 34 times for his country.

Noel Whelan has claimed that it will be a smart move from the Gunners to bring Gnabry back to the Emirates. He told Football Insider:

“I think with the fact that their top targets are now going elsewhere, this is probably the next exciting name on the list. It would be a smart move. He’s got a year left so it would be a good deal for a very good international player – and someone who has played at the very highest level."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Serge Gnabry won possession in the attacking third more times (39) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues last season Serge Gnabry won possession in the attacking third more times (39) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues last season 💪 Serge Gnabry won possession in the attacking third more times (39) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues last season https://t.co/s3YqwuJLD8

Whelan has insisted that even though the Gunners are already full of quality in attack, Gnabry's addition could take them to the next level. The former Leeds United striker has backed the former Arsenal youngster to light up the Premier League. He added:

“I believe he would just further improve that attacking flair at Arsenal – even if they’re already so strong in that final third. They need to replace certain players and Gnabry is someone I think would light up the Premier League.”

Serge Gnabry will be a solid addition to Arsenal

Serge Gnabry has made a name for himself since making the move back to Germany. The winger impressed so much at Werder Bremen that Bayern Munich snapped him up after just a year.

The fleet-footed attacker has been a pivotal player for the Bavarian giants and even impressed at 1899 Hoffenheim on loan. Gnabry has made a total of 171 appearances for Bayern till date, having scored 64 goals in the process while also producing 40 assists.

GOAL @goal Arsenal have their new No.9 Arsenal have their new No.9 🇧🇷 https://t.co/G0uneCD5ca

Arsenal have plenty of quality as well as depth on the flanks in the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and new signing duo Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira.

However, Gnabry would be a fantastic addition to the Gunners as he is capable of taking them to the next level.

