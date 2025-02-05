"Would Liverpool sign him?" – Jamie Carragher admits he is not fan of Reds star; hints he wants Manchester City target at Anfield

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed that he is not a big fan of Dominik Szoboszlai and has suggested that his former club should sign Manchester City target Lucas Paqueta.

Paqueta, 27, has cemented himself as one of West Ham United's most important midfielders since leaving Olympique Lyonnais in a potential £51 million move in 2022. The left-footed star has scored 18 goals and contributed 14 assists in 109 total matches for Graham Potter's side.

During a recent chat on The Overlap Fan Debate, Carragher provided his honest thoughts on Paqueta and the attacking midfielder's future at West Ham United. He said (h/t DaveOCKOP):

"I was commentating on West Ham, but I was just watching [Lucas] Paqueta thinking, 'Oh my!', every time he brought the ball down on his chest or his shoulder. I was actually thinking, would Liverpool sign him? I know City did try, but I look at his lack of athleticism in some ways and think, would that stop a top team [from signing him] because of what he would do off the ball?"

Carragher, who represented the Reds a whopping 737 times, continued:

"And I think of Liverpool because I'm not Szoboszlai's biggest fan but he's got great athleticism. He gets talked about as our number 10, and people say he's great off the ball, but I'm thinking, 'He's the number 10, he's scored three [Premier League] goals [so far this season]'. And I know he does a great job for the team but Slot would probably still prefer Szoboszlai than Paqueta."

Szoboszlai, 24, has registered 11 goals and nine assists in 75 total outings for the Anfield outfit since leaving RB Leipzig in a £60 million deal in 2023.

Liverpool boss offers injury update on defender

Ahead of his team's EFL Cup semi-final second leg contest at Anfield this Thursday, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot shed light on Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury. He said (h/y 90min):

"He is going to miss the game tomorrow and we have to see if he is able to play [in the FA Cup] on Sunday. But what we do know is that he is not available for tomorrow. I think you saw that he left the pitch with a bit of a pain in his leg, so that's why he [will miss] the game tomorrow. But he is already on the pitch, not with the team but with the rehab coach, so let's see how long it is going to take."

Alexander-Arnold, 26, suffered a knock during the Merseyside outfit's 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth earlier this Saturday (February 1).

The England international could also miss Liverpool's FA Cup fourth round contest against EFL Championship team Plymouth Argyle on February 9.

