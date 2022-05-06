"Would be a lot more difficult to come back" - Ian Wright sends warning to Liverpool ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has warned Liverpool ahead of their crucial Premier League clash against Tottenham this weekend.

Following their Champions League semi-final victory over Villarreal, the Reds take on Spurs at Anfield on Saturday evening, knowing a win would temporarily take them above leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's side are only a point behind City with four games remaining, but Wright has warned Liverpool that they cannot start their next game like they did in their midweek European encounter.

The Merseyside club put in one of their worst 45 minute performances of the season as they trailed 2-0 at half-time after conceding a pair of poor goals, before strikes from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane eventually saw them progress.

The Premier League Hall of Famer said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show (via The Liverpool Echo):

“I think that, what they really want to be careful about, Liverpool, is the way that they started the game against Villarreal. They have to make sure they don’t start like that. There was a casualness to it.

“And I think if they do that against Tottenham, that would be a lot more difficult to come back against than Villarreal. I think they’ll know that, they cannot start as poorly as I saw them start against Everton and against Villarreal.”

Come on red men! Liverpool v Real Madrid in Paris you say?I feel like I've done that one before…

Klopp hails 'mentality monsters' following Liverpool's victory over Villarreal

It's fair to say the German wasn't too impressed with how his side started the game against the Spanish side this week, but he praised the mental fortitude of his players following an excellent comeback.

The Reds set up a final on May 28 against Real Madrid, a repeat of the 2018 final, which Los Blancos won 3-1.

Following the triumph over Villarreal, Klopp told The Independent:

“Before the game I told the boys I’d like to read the headline ‘Mentality monsters were in town’, ‘Mentalidad monstrousa’ or whatever, because I wanted us to be the ones who went for the result and not defend.

“I couldn’t see that at first but the second half was. For me it was like this because of how much we impressed on them about coming back in the second half.

“With 500 games the boys played, a completely normal thing like the first half can happen but how we reacted and how it happened is special."

Jurgen Klopp becomes the first manager ever to reach the Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup finals all in a single season

