"Would love to see a glimpse" - Liverpool fans can't control their excitement ahead of Luis Diaz's potential debut against Cardiff

Liverpool take on Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday at Anfield. The Reds will look to join Chelsea, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur among other Premier League clubs in the fifth round of the competition.

Liverpool fans are obviously excited to see their team in action after the two-week winter break. They are also delighted at the prospect of potentially seeing their new signing Luis Diaz take to the pitch for the first time in the Reds' jersey.

The Reds signed Diaz in the January transfer window from Porto for €40 million + €20 million add-ons. Tottenham had also reportedly placed a bid for the Colombian forward but he chose to go to Anfield.

Here are some of the Tweets from fans regarding Diaz's expected debut against Cardiff:

- @AnfieldRd96 You can see how happy Luis Diaz is. Genuinely can’t wait to see him play for us. Hopefully against Cardiff. You can see how happy Luis Diaz is. Genuinely can’t wait to see him play for us. Hopefully against Cardiff.

Atharva Shirke @AtharvaShirke76

Luis and Harvey together

#FACup

#LIVCAR I would love to see a glimpse of Luis Diaz today @LFC Luis and Harvey together I would love to see a glimpse of Luis Diaz today @LFC 😉Luis and Harvey together❤#FACup #LIVCAR

sabah @Sabah07 Mad that 10 days ago we weren’t even thinking about signings and tomorrow Luis Diaz makes his debut Mad that 10 days ago we weren’t even thinking about signings and tomorrow Luis Diaz makes his debut

jakey @PrimeJakey holy shit luis diaz plays a game for liverpool tomorrow holy shit luis diaz plays a game for liverpool tomorrow

Josh 🎮 @vHxchi LUIS DIAZ DEBUT DAY LUIS DIAZ DEBUT DAY

It should be an easy fixture on paper for Liverpool but it would be unwise of them to be complacent in the fixture. In other fixtures in the fourth round, Middlesbrough eliminated Manchester United on penalties. Chelsea and West Ham United were tested to their limits by Plymouth Argyle and Kidderminster respectively. Both teams were taken to extra time from where they barely made it to the fifth round of the competition.

Hence, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will look to put up a strong team and a good performance to make sure they avoid any upset.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to face off in the AFCON final

While Liverpool fans are excited for their FA Cup clash, they will also have a keen eye on the AFCON final on Sunday. Senegal will take on Egypt in the final with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah facing off against each other.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition



Whatever the result, we're proud of you both and you've represented your countries and Liverpool with the upmost class.



May the best man win Best of luck to both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah today as they face each other in the AFCON final.Whatever the result, we're proud of you both and you've represented your countries and Liverpool with the upmost class.May the best man win Best of luck to both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah today as they face each other in the AFCON final.Whatever the result, we're proud of you both and you've represented your countries and Liverpool with the upmost class.May the best man win ❤️🇸🇳🇪🇬 https://t.co/GGOA61ZPTe

Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 in the semi-final to reach the final with Mane scoring the third goal for his country in the match. Meanwhile, Egypt had to go through penalties to beat Cameroon in the semi-finals (3-1).

Both Mane and Salah have been impressive for their countries in the tournament. Salah has carried on from his form at club level that has seen him provide 32 goal contributions in 26 games in all competitions. He has two goals and an assist in AFCON so far.

Meanwhile, Mane has three goals and two assists at AFCON to add to his 11 goal contributions at club level this season. It will be a fascinating contest between the two sides for the prestigious trophy.

