"Would have loved to have seen us adopt Liverpool's way of playing" - Gary Lineker sends message to Gareth Southgate after England's humiliating 4-0 defeat to Hungary

Former England striker and prominent broadcaster Gary Lineker has stated that he would've liked to see the Three Lions adopt a playing style similar to that used by Liverpool.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have become renowned as one of the most exciting teams to watch for fans and neutrals alike. Liverpool deploy a system that combines a high press with energy and play at breakneck speed to keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

England, on the other hand, have often been criticized for their conservative approach under Gareth Southgate. To his credit, though, the former footballer led the Three Lions to the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the final of UEFA EURO 2020.

However, he has drawn the ire of fans and pundits for his inability to maximize the talent and creative potential present within his current squad.

This was most evident during the team's 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Hungary in the UEFA Nations League last night (June 14). England created very little and this was further compounded by their frailties in defense. Southgate did field a much-changed XI, but that simply didn't justify the end result at the Molineux.

Following the result, Lineker, who scored 48 goals for the Three Lions, tweeted:

“I said previously that @EnglandFootball missed a trick by not resting all their important players so they’d be fresh for the World Cup. Would have also loved to have seen us adopt Liverpool’s way of playing. Would suit us perfectly. I also acknowledge, I’ve never been a coach.”

No Liverpool players got minutes for England during defeat against Hungary

Liverpool notably have multiple players who have played for England over the course of their club careers. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only one who got into Southgate's squad for their ongoing 2022-23 Nations League fixtures.

Alexander-Arnold notably didn't even make the bench for the Three Lions during their humiliating defeat against Hungary. Manchester City's Kyle Walker started in the right-back position while Kieran Trippier was the alternate option on the bench. Chelsea defender Reece James began on the left side of the defense.

Alexander-Arnold has played just once for the English team in the ongoing round of fixtures. The Liverpool right-back started the away fixture against Hungary in Budapest on June 4 and was substituted after 62 minutes during the 1-0 loss.

He notably ended the 2021-22 club season with 18 assists in 47 matches across all competitions for the Reds.

