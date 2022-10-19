"Would make them a better team" - Liverpool told to sign top Manchester United target in January

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has urged Liverpool to rope in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was linked with Manchester United this summer.

De Jong, whose contract is set to expire in June 2026, has struggled for minutes at Camp Nou this season. He has started just five matches across all competitions, scoring one goal. Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez has preferred to utilize Pedri and Gavi in midfield.

A press-resistant central operator, De Jong was on the verge of joining Manchester United during the summer transfer window but the move didn't materialize.

"I remained calm, then you know the pressure will start coming from all sides. I wanted to stay at Barça so it never made me confused". Frenkie de Jong tells ZiggoSport: "Chelsea and Man Utd bids? I was calm. I decided in May I wanted to stay. My opinion never changed"

Liverpool have also recently entered the race to sign the Netherlands international to address their injury-stricken midfield, as per SPORT.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton lauded De Jong and claimed that his arrival would solve the Reds' ongoing midfield problems. He said:

"He is a fantastic player. There is no getting away from that fact, we all know it. Of course, it is going to come down to transfer fees and wages and things like that. Does he come in to the Liverpool midfield and make it better? Of course he does. He is a top class football player."

He asserted that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp should be in the pursuit of a top midfielder for the sake of his team's development. He added:

"I have always said I think it is an area where I think Jurgen Klopp will want to strengthen, whether it be January or next summer. He will know he needs players in if he is going to continue the progress of the club. That is no sleight on the players that are already there, but I think De Jong would make them a better team."

Earlier this summer, Liverpool were in pursuit of a first-team midfielder and ultimately roped in Arthur Melo on a temporary deal from Juventus.

Meanwhile, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all in the final year of their existing contracts at the Merseyside club.

Manchester United monitoring ex-Liverpool star for transfer next summer

According to Het Laaste Nieuws, Manchester United attempted to sign Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet earlier this summer before the player penned a new deal until 2026. The Red Devils are said to have maintained their interest in the former Sunderland goalkeeper.

With Martin Dubravka on a season-long loan at Old Trafford, Mignolet is said to be a top transfer target for Manchester United next summer.

Mignolet, 34, left Liverpool to join Club Brugge for a fee of £6 million in the summer of 2019 after spending six years with the club, playing 204 games.

