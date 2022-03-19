"Would make it very complicated"- Carvajal says Real Madrid can end Barcelona's farfetched title hopes with El Clasico

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal believes a victory over Barcelona in the El Clasico on Sunday could end the Catalan giants' hopes of winning the La Liga title this season.

Los Blancos are currently at the top of the league table, 10 points ahead of second-placed Sevilla and fifteen points ahead of third-placed Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez's side have a game in hand over Real Madrid.

Madrid will head into their clash with Barcelona on the back of a 3-0 victory over RCD Mallorca last weekend. Carlo Ancelotti's side also claimed an incredible 3-2 aggregate victory over PSG last week to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Real Madrid are one of the most in-form teams in Europe and have only lost two league games this season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have hit their stride under Xavi. The club have scored four goals each in four of their last five games in all competitions. They have won four and drawn one of their last five league games.

Dani Carvajal spoke about the importance of El Clasico and what a victory over Barcelona would mean for Real Madrid.

"It is true that if you beat them, you practically distance them from the fight for the league, although mathematics says otherwise, but you would make it very complicated for them and you would take away quite a few options to win it," said Carvajal in a pre-match press conference as per bernabeudigital.com.

He added:

"It is the game that is always marked on the calendar, the rivalry between the two is special. From the moment you enter the locker room, you can see the concentration and the desire to eat the rival. The stadium gives a plus more than in other games, it is something emotionally very beautiful to live."

Real Madrid claimed a 2-1 victory away at Camp Nou when the two sides met in La Liga on October 24. Barcelona will be keen to avenge their defeat to Carlo Ancelotti's side on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Will someone's unbeaten run come to end at this weekend's El Clasico? Will someone's unbeaten run come to end at this weekend's El Clasico? 👀 https://t.co/QCFwy6528r

A victory for Barcelona over Real Madrid could prove to be a massive statement of intent from Xavi and co.

FC Barcelona v Galatasaray: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Real Madrid have lacked competition in the race for the La Liga title this season. Barcelona were a club in turmoil on and off the pitch prior to Xavi Hernandez's arrival midway through the first half of the season.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Diego Simeone's side were highly inconsistent during the first half of the campaign, which has dashed their hopes of challenging for the league title this season.

Barcelona are, however, undergoing a rebuild under Xavi Hernandez. The club were in ninth place when he took over the reigns at Camp Nou. They have climbed up to third place in the league table.

They also managed to sign a number of top quality players during the January transfer window, including the likes of Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Adama Traore (on loan).

A victory for Barcelona over Los Blancos could prove to be a massive statement of intent from the Catalan giants ahead of next season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy