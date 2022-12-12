"Would never play golf again" - Liverpool star admits he will give up his favorite hobby rather than join Manchester United 

Liverpool star James Milner has declared that he would rather give up playing golf, one of his favorite hobbies, for the rest of his life than join Manchester United.

Milner's aversion towards Manchester United may stem down to the fact that he has played for arguably their biggest rival, Manchester City. The extremely versatile midfielder, who has been used in numerous positions on the pitch over the course of his career, spent five seasons with the Cityzens (2010-15).

Milner was a part of Manchester City's 2011-12 Premier League campaign, where the Cityzens famously beat Sir Alex Ferguson's side to the title in the final moments of the last game of the season.

“That's a horrendous question. I absolutely love golf, but it would have to be never play golf again.” James Milner on whether he’d rather quit golf for good or join Manchester United:“That's a horrendous question. I absolutely love golf, but it would have to be never play golf again.” #lfc [sky via liverpool echo] James Milner on whether he’d rather quit golf for good or join Manchester United:“That's a horrendous question. I absolutely love golf, but it would have to be never play golf again.” 😂 #lfc [sky via liverpool echo] https://t.co/lJdasj2fHZ

In the summer of 2015, he joined Liverpool, another Manchester United rival. The Englishman has openly expressed his feelings about the Red Devils before. When Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, former Reds midfielder Gini Wijnaldum went live on Instagram.

The video picked up on an astonishing comment made by Milner. He said:

“It’s the first time I ever wanted a red ribbon. It’s always been United before. F*****g w*****s.”

The Englishman has now reiterated his dislike for Manchester United in an interview with Sky Sports. When asked to choose between his favorite hobby, golf, and joining the Red Devils, he said (via the Daily Star):

"That's a horrendous question. I absolutely love golf, but it would have to be never play golf again."

Milner was then asked to choose between Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher or United legend Gary Neville's punditry, to which he replied:

"Is mute an option or not? I would have to stick with the kit I'm wearing and go with Carra."

Milner joined Liverpool in 2015 and has featured in 211 matches for the Reds. He has formed an important part at the heart of the defense and was part of the 2019-20 squad that won the Premier League title.

Manchester United legend warns Liverpool target against moving to the Premier League

Manchester United legend Paul Ince believes there is no rush for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to move to the Premier League.

Bellingham has been heavily linked with a transfer to Liverpool. The England international's performances in the Bundesliga and the FIFA World Cup have attracted interest from various outfits, including United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester City.

Christian Falk @cfbayern the Management of Jude Bellingham informed Real Madrid that Liverpool actually is leading the race for a Transfer of Bellingham this summer @SPORTBILD TRUEthe Management of Jude Bellingham informed Real Madrid that Liverpool actually is leading the race for a Transfer of Bellingham this summer @LFC TRUE✅ the Management of Jude Bellingham informed Real Madrid that Liverpool actually is leading the race for a Transfer of Bellingham this summer @LFC @SPORTBILD

The midfielder is arguably Europe's most attractive target at the moment in the midfield department, and a move to the Premier League may happen very soon.

However, Ince has warned Bellingham against this, citing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho's situation. He said (via GOAL):

“There will be a lot of clubs after Jude but he has to be careful because you look at Jadon Sancho coming from Dortmund and he's struggled a bit at Old Trafford. It's about timing. Sancho moved to the biggest club in the country and he's struggling so Bellingham needs to sit down with his people and decide what he's going to do. There's no rush for him to play in the Premier League.”

Bellingham was England's most consistent player at the FIFA World Cup. He scored once and netted as many times in the five appearances before they crashed out of the competition, losing to France in the quarter-finals.

