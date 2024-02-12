"Would be playing for Real Madrid if he could finish" - Stan Collymore makes interesting claim about Manchester United star

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore believes Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho could play for Real Madrid if he improves his goal-scoring record.

Garnacho made a name for himself last season, helping the Red Devils win the EFL Cup. The 19-year-old has improved his overall game this campaign, netting seven goals and providing two assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

The Argentina international has also proved his versatility this season, playing down both the left and right-wing. This was seen once again on Sunday (February 11) as he started in Manchester United's 2-1 win against Aston Villa in the league.

Collymore wrote on X (via United in Focus):

“For Manchester United, what they lacked in finesse at times they made up for in doing the dirty things in the game, from back to front, which firmly answers whether the players buy into the manager. Hojlund is a born goalscorer."

He added:

"Garnacho would be playing for Real Madrid if he could finish. And Mainoo could anchor that midfield for as long as he wants to. Very early days but there’s definitely some green shoots of the core of a team there.”

Garnacho has all the attributes to be a world-class player for the Red Devils. He already has more goal contributions than Jadon Sancho (19 to 18) despite playing around 1700 fewer minutes than the Englishman. In addition, he has a good chance of matching Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 15 goals in his first two seasons with United if he keeps up his stellar form.

How did Manchester United fare in their 2-1 win against Aston Villa?

Manchester United's top-four hopes were reinvigorated after they secured a hard-fought 2-1 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday, February 11.

Rasmus Hojlund gave the away side the lead in the 17th minute, however, Douglas Luiz leveled the scores in the 67th minute. Scott McTominay proved to be the hero once again, netting a late winner in the 86th minute. They are now sixth in the league with 41 points from 24 games, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Aston Villa dominated possession with 56 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 491 passes, with an accuracy of 87 percent. In contrast, Manchester United had 44 percent possession and attempted 388 passes, with an accuracy of 80 percent.

The Villans also looked more dangerous in attack, landing 23 shots in total, with 10 being on target, but they were unable to make the most of their chances. On the other hand, the Red Devils had 17 shots in total, mustering five on target.

United will next face Luton Town away from home on Sunday, February 18.