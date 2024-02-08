"Would probably fit the bill a lot more than other managers" - Pundit urges Liverpool to appoint PL manager as Jurgen Klopp's replacement

Pundit Jay Bothroyd reckons Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi could be the most suitable candidate to succeed outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The affable German dropped a bombshell last month when he announced that he was stepping down at the end of the season, citing burnout. With the Reds contending for an unprecedented quadruple, the announcement caught the fanbase by surprise.

Liverpool are now scurrying to identify potential replacements, with former player Xabi Alonso - currently managing Bayer Leverkusen - being widely tipped as a frontrunner. The Spaniard has done a fine job, lifting a mid-table club to leading the Bundesliga, going unbeaten in the league this season.

However, Bothroyd says that there's a more nearby option: Brighton boss De Zerbi, who has largely flown under the radar.

“I would probably pick De Zerbi," he said as per HITC. "That’s because, both of them share similar values, as in they want high press, it’s based on hard work. They bring through youth players.

“I think he would probably fit the bill a lot more than other managers. I don’t want to be disrespectful and call any players at Brighton average. But he gets the most out of players we don’t normally talk about often. The less high-profile ones."

The Reds lead the Premier League by two points over second-placed Manchester City - who have a game in hand - after 23 games. They have also reached the UEFA Europa League Round of 16, FA Cup fifth round and the EFL Cup final.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool are coming off a 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal last weekend, snapping an 11-game unbeaten streak across competitions.

Jurgen Klopp's side are next in action at home to Burnley in the league on Saturday (February 10). They won the reverse fixture 2-0 in December on the road.

The Reds could win their first trophy of the season later this month when they take on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on February 25. The Premier League leaders won the 2022 final against the Blues on penalties.