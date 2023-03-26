"Would put Cristiano as sixth or seventh" - Journalist makes bold claim about Cristiano Ronaldo when ranking 5 most important players in history

Renowned football journalist Julio Maldonado, better known as Maldini, made a bold claim about Cristiano Ronaldo at the Pompidou Center in Malaga. Maldini began by introducing his rankings of the five most significant players in football history.

However, he was quick to point out that this wasn't an exhaustive list of the best players, but rather, those who had left an indelible mark (via MARCA):

"Before starting, I want to point out that they are players who make history, not the best. The best are usually the last. I want to specify that. I'm not saying, for example, that Di Stéfano is better than Cristiano, but more important."

Notably, his top five options did not include Cristiano Ronaldo, as the journalist opted for players like Johan Cruyff and Alfredo Di Stefano. Maldini also revealed that Maradona, Lionel Messi and Pele, in that order, made up the top three.

The highlight of the event was the question and answer session that followed Maldini's rankings. The audience members had the opportunity to pose questions to the football sage, and Maldini was only too happy to respond.

A member of the audience asked him about his opinion regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and the journalist responded:

"My opinion is that Messi is better than Cristiano. I think Cristiano is a fantastic player, and he deserves to win Ballon d'Ors in Messi's time. Physically he's wonderful, he has a fantastic strike, a professional with capital letters, but as a talent to Messi seems better to me to understand the game. I would put Cristiano as sixth or seventh in history, that's where I would put him."

Cristiano Ronaldo wishes "Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslims"

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the digital world by storm with his message to the Muslim community on the occasion of Ramadan.

Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and prayer, is celebrated by millions of Muslims worldwide every year. This year, Ronaldo, who now plays in the Saudi Pro League, decided to use his online platform to wish his Muslim fans a happy Ramadan.

His post on Twitter read, "Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslims," and it quickly garnered attention from fans around the globe.

Fans took to the superstar's comment section to express their gratitude, with many thanking him for his kind words.

