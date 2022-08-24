"Would be really tempted by Arsenal" - Fabrizio Romano claims 22-year-old star is really keen on a move to Mikel Arteta's side 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shared an encouraging update about Arsenal target Pedro Neto, claiming that the winger would be really interested in playing for the Gunners.

Arsenal have long been linked with the 22-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers winger. According to journalist Daniel Cutts, the north Londoners have already held initial talks over a move for the player and are willing to pay £35 million for his services. Wolves, however, are reportedly holding out for a ~ £50 million offer.

On the latest episode of his Here We Go podcast, Romano gave fans an interesting update about Arsenal’s primary transfer target. The Italian journalist said (via TheBootRoom):

“Pedro Neto is the main target as new winger. I’m told that Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Pedro Neto. Edu is exploring this possibility since long time.

“It’s not an easy negotiation because Wolves want more than £50 million. Let’s see after the outgoings what happens.”

Romano claimed that while the Portuguese winger was not forcing a move, he would be really interested in playing under Mikel Arteta. He added:

“One quick thing I forgot – Neto would be really tempted by Arsenal. I’m told that the player is another factor in this story.”

“He’s not forcing anything but he would be really keen.”

Neto, who has been at the Molineux Stadium since August 2019, has thus far played 96 games for the club across competitions, recording 11 goals and 12 assists.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry praised versatile Pedro Neto in 2021

While analyzing Liverpool’s clash with Wolves on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football back in March 2021, Gunners icon Thierry Henry lavished praise on the then 21-year-old Neto. The Frenchman admired his knack for taking the fight to the opposition and his ability to use both his feet to devastating effect.

He said:

“It’s not easy to have everything on your shoulders. What I like is he’s not scared to beat people on the outside. I like it, he can cross with his right, finish with his left.

“He’s always looking to have a go and attack the defender – always on the front foot.”

With Bukayo Saka thoroughly dominating the right flank, Neto could give Gabriel Martinelli a run for his money on the left. If the move materializes over the next week, it would make the current Premier League leaders (9 points after 3 matches) considerably stronger up top.

