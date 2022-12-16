“Would represent a sensible option” – Glen Johnson names Premier League club that should launch move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Glen Johnson believes Arsenal signing Cristiano Ronaldo would be a sensible option. The former England defender claims the Portuguese star could be a good cover for Gabriel Jesus, who is currently out injured.

Arsenal stand on top of the Premier League table after making a stunning start to the season. Mikel Arteta's side have won 12 of their 14 matches so far, losing just once.

Speaking to GGrecon, Johnson claimed it would be a good move for Arsenal to sign Ronaldo on a short-term deal. He believes the Gunners need someone like the former Manchester United star to win the title this season. He said:

"In terms of a short-term solution, then yes, definitely. Jesus is class, and if Arsenal is going to win the league, and if Jesus is going to be out for three months, then you don't have three months to wait if you're trying to win a Premier League title. To sign Ronaldo on a short-term deal would represent a sensible option."

Arsenal urged to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Piers Morgan has been calling for Arsenal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo since January. The journalist has been a long-time supporter of the Gunners and has been rallying for the Portuguese forward to join them for the last few years.

With Manchester United releasing Ronaldo last month following a bombshell interview with the journalist, Morgan believes it is time for the Gunners to make a move. He said on talkSPORT:

"Gabriel Jesus needs a scoring partner next to him, and Jesus' heat map is so outrageous. He [Jesus] covers so much ground, actually what we [Arsenal] need is a fox in the box, a world class player with bags of experience, who has won everything, and to help us get over the line. I can think of somebody – Cristiano Ronaldo! I would take him for six-months in a heartbeat, and this idea of that Ronaldo can't suddenly play football, I'm sorry, it's laughable."

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently training at Real Madrid's training ground to maintain his fitness level as he ponders his next move. Evidently, he still has a very good relationship with the Los Blancos top brass, but a move back to the Spanish capital has not been announced as yet. Al-Nassr are the only side to have made an official offer for Ronaldo - a whopping €200 million per season contract.

It is hard to say which club Christiano Ronaldo will end up playing for by the end of the summer. A move to Arsenal would definitely be an interesting one. Where do you think Ronaldo should take his talents? Let us know in the comments.

