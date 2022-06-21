“Would be silly”, “Was hoping that wasn’t the case” – Arsenal fans complain as Gunners reportedly cool their interest in 25-year-old target

Arsenal fans have reacted with disappointment to reports that the club's interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has "cooled down."
The 25-year-old has been one of the leading midfielders in the Premier League in recent years, having made 50 appearances for the Foxes last term.
Tielemans has spent three incredibly successful seasons at the King Power Stadium since his move from Monaco. The Belgian international will forever be remembered for scoring one of the great FA Cup final goals in 2021 as Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 to claim their first ever triumph in the competition.
However, with his contract only having one year left on it, and with Brendan Rodgers' side missing out on European football for the upcoming season, speculation is growing that Tielemans may be on his way out of the club.
Arsenal have been consistently linked with the highly-rated midfielder, but Charlie Watts of GOAL has now reported that the Gunners have cooled their interest in him so they can focus all their energy on signing Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.
While Mikel Arteta's side may be in more desperate need of a centre-forward, supporters still took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the report, as they feel the Gunners could sign Tielemans for a cut-price deal:
Gabriel Jesus' representatives reportedly travelling to England to speak with Arsenal
The Gunners are in desperate need of a first-choice centre-forward this summer, with Eddie Nketiah currently the only senior recognised option they have in that position.
Due to the arrival of Erling Haaland at Manchester City, the future of Jesus looks increasingly uncertain at the Etihad Stadium, especially considering he only has 12 months left on his current deal.
Having already found first-team opportunities hard to come by in Pep Guardiola's side, the Brazil international may be forced to leave so he can get regular game time ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year.
According to GOAL, Arsenal remain firmly interested in signing the 25-year-old forward, who City currently value at £50 million.
The report also claims that Jesus' representatives are heading to England in a bid to finalise the deal before pre-season begins.
The north London side are also reported to be interested in fellow Brazil international Raphinha, providing Barcelona do not rekindle their interest in the Leeds United superstar.