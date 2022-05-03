"Would be spectacular" - Diego Forlan says 22-year-old striker could fit in well at Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan believes Darwin Nunez could be a spectacular signing for the Red Devils as speculation over a potential transfer grows.

United are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements with interim manager Ralf Rangnick having highlighted the side's need for a new centre-forward.

The goalscoring burden this season has been put solely on Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 18 goals in 29 Premier League appearances. However, at the age of 37 there is a feeling that he cannot be relied upon to keep bringing goals in for the Red Devils next season.

According to journalist Pedro Almeida, United have already bid €80 million for Nunez as they target the prolific Benfica striker. The Uruguayan has scored 26 goals in 27 Primeira Liga appearances this season.

Former Uruguayan striker Diego Forlan has commented on United's potential pursuit of his compatriot.

He told Zach Lowy he would fit in well at Old Trafford, saying:

“I think that he’s a very good player, a good kid. He’s doing really well at Benfica, having a really good season. He’s having a great season in the Portuguese league and Also in the Champions League score 6 goals overall. Taking Benfica to play in the quarter-finals. So he’s a very young kid with a lot of potential. That could fit Manchester United.”

With Nunez still in the early stages of his career, Forlan has called for patience as the striker develops but believes he could flourish at United. He added:

“Everyone needs to have patience. He’s getting more experience as time goes on. But no he wouldn’t be a bad signing for Manchester United and it would be nice to see him there.”

Forlan then touched on how the striker would be treated at Old Trafford should he make the move, saying:

“It’s a club that gives you time, that makes you feel comfortable. It makes you feel in a familiar place, very cost and nice. It would be spectacular to have him playing for Manchester United.”

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Is Darwin Núñez the answer to Manchester United’s attacking problems? I spoke to Diego Forlán about the next Uruguayan forward who’s taking Europe by storm. Is Darwin Núñez the answer to Manchester United’s attacking problems? I spoke to Diego Forlán about the next Uruguayan forward who’s taking Europe by storm. https://t.co/oHdbgb3Koh

Darwin Nunez to replace Edinson Cavani at Manchester United

Cavani is set to exit United

According to The Sun, Nunez 'idolises' his compatriot Edinson Cavani and could ironically replace the veteran striker at Manchester United.

Cavani, 34, seems to be heading out of Old Trafford with his contract expiring this summer.

His departure is one of the reasons highlighted by Ralf Rangnick as to why the club needs to bring a younger striker in.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that”. Ralf Rangnick on Man United signing a younger forward in the summer: "This is obvious. Cavani’s contract is running out in the summer and the club needs the best possible centre forward”.“This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that”. @utdreport Ralf Rangnick on Man United signing a younger forward in the summer: "This is obvious. Cavani’s contract is running out in the summer and the club needs the best possible centre forward”. 🔴❗️ #MUFC“This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that”. @utdreport https://t.co/IFNMrjLK6j

Nunez has shown similar traits to that of Cavani with his dominance in the air, quick feet and goalscoring prowess.

Edited by Aditya Singh