"Would start for 90% of teams in Europe" - Liverpool fans thrilled with 25-year-old's performance against Nottingham Forest  

Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday. The Reds will now take on Manchester City in the semi-finals in what will be an enthralling contest.

Jurgen Klopp named a fairly strong team, with the likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Diogo Jota all starting the game. Despite the difference in quality between the two sides, Liverpool found it hard to break down Forest.

The Reds had to wait until the 78th minute of the game to break the deadlock, when Konstantinos Tsimikas found himself on the right-flank and whipped the ball in with his weaker foot to find Jota in the box. The Portuguese forward lunged at the cross and managed to poke it past Ethan Horvath into Forest's net.

Here are some of the best reactions to Tsimikas' performance in Liverpool's 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest:

🥤 @TheImmortalKop Tsimikas would start for 90% of teams in Europe, phenomenal player Tsimikas would start for 90% of teams in Europe, phenomenal player

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Tsimikas weak foot assist, that’s unreal. Mad tool to have if he’s got that in his locker. Tsimikas weak foot assist, that’s unreal. Mad tool to have if he’s got that in his locker.

EBL @EBL2017 How is Tsimikas doing that on his right foot, lol. Liverpool's recruitment is second to none. What a complete fullback. How is Tsimikas doing that on his right foot, lol. Liverpool's recruitment is second to none. What a complete fullback.

Ahmed 🇵🇸 @ahmedIfc A backup RB who’s at the level of Tsimikas is a must in the summer A backup RB who’s at the level of Tsimikas is a must in the summer

El Mans @el_mansfield That delivery alone has me convinced Tsimikas could play right back That delivery alone has me convinced Tsimikas could play right back

Brilliant cross for the vital winning goal Kostas Tsimikas vs Nottingham Forest• 43/51 (84%) passes• 1 assist• 89 touches (1st in game)• 2 shots (2nd)• 1/1 dribble• 4/7 tackles (=1st)• 1 clearance• 4 interceptions (1st for LFC)Brilliant cross for the vital winning goal Kostas Tsimikas vs Nottingham Forest• 43/51 (84%) passes• 1 assist• 89 touches (1st in game)• 2 shots (2nd)• 1/1 dribble• 4/7 tackles (=1st)• 1 clearance• 4 interceptions (1st for LFC)Brilliant cross for the vital winning goal 👏 https://t.co/ZAvRUXhAHZ

Up the Reds! Full-time thoughts:• Quadruple is still on • ANOTHER win• ANOTHER clean sheet• Jota the slotter scores again• Tsimikas with a lovely cross for the goal• Forest played well. Credit to them. • City at Wembley in the next roundUp the Reds!

Rob Greenwood @robgreenwood1 #EmiratesFACup A few dicey moments. But job done for #LFC . Jota the slotter does it again. Quality delivery from Tsimikas too - he rarely lets us down when called upon. Relentless Reds roll on. #NOTLIV A few dicey moments. But job done for #LFC. Jota the slotter does it again. Quality delivery from Tsimikas too - he rarely lets us down when called upon. Relentless Reds roll on. #NOTLIV #EmiratesFACup

Rupert LFC ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @LfcRupert Tsimikas has been great Tsimikas has been great

Jota took all the plaudits but it was the quality of Tsimikas' cross that left supporters across Twitter in awe. The Greek left-back put in a solid shift on the night, having won three out of four tackles, while also bombing up and down the left flank. He capped off his strong display by providing an incredible assist with his weaker right foot.

Liverpool set for huge a semi-final showdown against Manchester City

The Reds have some important fixtures coming up

Liverpool have been drawn against Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The Reds are currently involved in the race for the Premier League title with Pep Guardiola's side.

City are one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side with nine league games left to play. The two sides will face each other at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on 10th April before taking on each other at Wembley in the semi-final six days later. However, both sides will also have to play the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie on 14th April.

The Reds take on Benfica, while Manchester City will face Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, in what will be a crucial week for both the English sides.

Edited by Adit Jaganathan