"Would still go there" - Paul Merson says 25-year-old Premier League forward could join Arsenal this summer 

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin will join the Gunners this summer, even if they don't qualify for the Champions League.

Calvert-Lewin has faced a difficult season with the Toffees, scoring just five goals in 17 appearances due to a series of injury problems.

The England forward scored the winning goal during Everton's dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace on May 19. This ensured the Merseyside club's Premier League status for another season. Following that, Football Insider reported that the striker will play his last game for the Toffees in their clash against the Gunners on Sunday, 22 May.

Good morning, Toffees! How are we? Waking up like DCL!Good morning, Toffees! How are we? Waking up like DCL! 🙌Good morning, Toffees! How are we? 😘 https://t.co/b6y4Ju6VKH

Mikel Arteta's side look to have blown their chances of qualifiying for next season's Champions League. They sit fifth, two points behind fourth-placed rivals Tottenham Hotspur before the final game of the season. However, Merson claimed in the Daily Star:

“Arsenal will have to buy too. But who are they going to get if they’re not in the Champions League? Dominic Calvert-Lewin would still go there.”

The north London club are in desperate need of a centre-forward as both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will be out of contract this summer. Sky Sports pundit Merson said:

"They have got to get a centre forward. But they have too many in and out players. Eddie Nketiah was invisible against Newcastle. Arsenal aren't going to be able to go abroad and get that top-class 25 goals a season striker now."

He added:

"It's not going to happen now. It makes me laugh because Burnley, a vastly inferior team to Arsenal, went to Tottenham and Spurs scrape home. But Arsenal went there and got blown away."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 19 - Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 19 headers in the Premier League, with only Harry Kane (21) netting more in the competition since the Everton striker's debut. Forceful. 19 - Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 19 headers in the Premier League, with only Harry Kane (21) netting more in the competition since the Everton striker's debut. Forceful. https://t.co/vCGIQXWp2D

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta claims he will stick with youth even if they miss out on top four

The Gunners have been in the box seat for a Champions League spot for the majority of the campaign. However, six defeats in their previous 11 encounters have left them relying on bottom-club Norwich City to get a result against Tottenham on the final day. If Spurs avoid defeat against the Canaries, they'll finish fourth even if the Gunners beat Everton.

Despite the collapse, the Spanish boss will continue to trust youth in the future, as he said in a press conference (as quoted by The Mail):

"Next season they are going to be more mature. What we cannot say is that we are going to use academy players and do that and the moment something goes a little bit wrong, we’re not going to do anything with them."

He said:

"I’m so grateful for what they have done and what they have brought to the team, and to the club, in this moment. We are going to stick with them and give them what they need because they deserve that."

Leo Dasilva @SirLeoBDasilva Arteta still hasn’t reached Emery’s 70 points tally. In three tries. Arteta still hasn’t reached Emery’s 70 points tally. In three tries.

