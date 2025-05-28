"Would be a top signing" - Phil Jones urges Manchester United to sign ex-Arsenal star to bolster Ruben Amorim's squad

Phil Jones has urged Manchester United to sign former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. He believes that the Argentine can be a good replacement for Andre Onana, as he has a lot of experience.
Jones told OLBG that David De Gea won Manchester United a lot of matches and hinted that it was essential for the Red Devils to get a good goalkeeper this summer. He added that it was 'fine' to stick with Onana but believes a move for Martinez is good. He said via METRO:
"I like him. I think he’s a very good goalkeeper. I look at David De Gea, who Manchester United let go, he won us so many games, so many points throughout the season when I played with him, and obviously had a good season at Fiorentina."
"I think Emi Martinez, if he came in, would be a top signing. No, there’s no getting away from that, but it depends on whether you go for experience over a bit more youth who can develop and nurture. Depends if they stick with Andre Onana, if they want to stick with him, then it depends what they do, but he would be a good signing for sure if they brought him in."
Emiliano Martinez has been linked with an exit from Aston Villa and has been linked with a host of clubs. Barcelona and Saudi Pro League clubs are also said to be keeping tabs on the 2022 World Cup winner.
Phil Jones comments on two possible Manchester United signings
Phil Jones is also excited about Matheus Cunha's reported move to Manchester United and compared him with Mousa Dembele, who played for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. He told OLBG:
"Really good, I really like him. He’s a player who I’ve watched twice this season against Manchester United and done well in both games. He reminds me a little bit of Mousa Dembele, who played for Tottenham. He’s so strong when he’s running with the ball and powerful. But he’s got that ability to shift the ball, move the ball, find a pass, score a goal."
Talking about Bryan Mbuemo, he added:
"Yes, is a really good player. He’s done really well for Brentford, especially in the last two years. He’s been so consistent with his performances and his goals and his assists."
The Athletic have reported that United have agreed a deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers for Cunha. They have scheduled the medical for the Brazilian.