"Would've everyone terrorized in the PL" - Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard believes Manchester United icon would've been best midfielder in current PL

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard claims Manchester United icon Paul Scholes would be the best midfielder in the Premier League right now. He believes that the Englishman would have terrorized everyone and controlled the midfield.
Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on his Rio Meets YouTube channel, the Liverpool legend said that Scholes would be the best midfielder in the Premier League as he could score important goals and also create chances. Gerrard added that the Manchester United icon is better than all the midfielders in the league right now and said:
"Scholesy now would hands down be the best midfielder in the Premier League. He was very much an in possession controller of a midfield. he could switch the play, you get close to him he'd pop it round you, can play it with the outside of his foot, score important goals, make the last pass. He would have everyone terrorized in the Premier League, hands down he'd be the best midfielder in the Premier League."
However, Gerrard stated that he would not be as effective now as he was during his playing days and said:
"Could I be the Steven Gerrard that played in our generation? Could be that now? I'm not sure. I'd have to adapt. I think it'd take a lot away from my style."
Steven Gerrard faced Paul Scholes 21 times in his career, when the two played for Liverpool and Manchester United, respectively. The Reds icon won eight times, while the Red Devils legend won 12 times.
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes claimed Liverpool icon was better than him
Manchester United icon Paul Scholes spoke on Rio Ferdinand's FIVE podcast earlier this year when he claimed that Steven Gerrard was better than him. The Premier League Hall of Famer added that the Liverpool icon was a match-winner and said:
"I can answer that. Gerrard. Gerrard's a great player. We're different, we're very different… he's an athlete. I think he's more of a match winner. But, he was playing in a team where he probably had to be."
"I was more part of a team. He was more individual I think. I wouldn't be able to do what he did at Liverpool. Whether he could've done it at United, I don't know. I don't see why not. But I couldn't have done what he did at Liverpool, no."
Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes played 25 times together for England, losing on just two occasions.