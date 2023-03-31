"Would've shed a tear on the spot" - Heartwarming video of young fan doing Cristiano Ronaldo's Siu celebration in front of him goes viral, fans react

Fans on Twitter have reacted to a heartwarming video of a young fan doing Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Siuuu' celebration in front of him.

A young fan could be seen excitedly heading towards the Portuguese ace. The young boy performed the iconic 'Siuuu' celebration that has been Ronaldo's staple since the start of the 2013-14 season. The Al-Nassr forward then gave the fan a forehead kiss and a hug.

Many fans and even professional athletes have often paid tribute to the legendary forward's signature celebration. However, the young kid's gesture had an extra touch of warmth.

Fans on Twitter enjoyed the sequence. One fan wrote:

"This man has the greatest impact on football. Generations still doing a celebration made more than 10 years ago. I would’ve shed a tear on the spot."

Ronaldo first performed the celebration against Chelsea in the 2013 International Champions Cup tournament after scoring a headed goal. Many believe it was a jibe at then-Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho, who just joined the Blues from Real Madrid. Mourinho made some controversial comments about his compatriot ahead of the game.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as a young fan performed Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration:

Wayne Rooney recently spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United spell came to a sour end last year. The forward terminated his contract via mutual consent in November after giving an explosive interview about the club's facilities and manager Erik ten Hag.

He also took digs at the likes of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney. The Englishman recently shared his two cents on his former teammate leaving the Old Trafford club. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I suppose he got what he wanted. For Manchester United, it was important to move on as quick as possible from that and really refocus on the group of players who were there and wanted to be there."

He added:

"And I think that’s where Ten Hag has done a really good job in refocusing the players and getting them in a position where they are obviously comfortably in the top four and also winning the cup."

Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr after his Old Trafford exit. He has since scored nine goals and has provided two assists in 10 games for the Saudi Pro League club.

