"Would've won a PL title if you hadn't kicked the ball in your own net" - Gary Neville takes cheeky dig at Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher

Gary Neville has aimed a brutal dig at former England teammate and fellow pundit Jamie Carragher after his comments on winning the Premier League. The Manchester United legend implied that Carragher was partially responsible for his side never being able to win the Premier League in his career.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was irked after his side's title credentials were questioned following their draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. The Spanish manager went on a rant, where he called out several Premier League legends who could not achieve what his side has.

Jamie Carragher was called out for having never won the Premier League, but he didn't find the comments funny, responding to Guardiola's comments on X. He implied that he would have won the league title if he had played for a state-owned club that was free to push the limits of the rule books.

Gary Neville, meanwhile, saw the funny side of Guardiola's comments and responded in a light-hearted fashion via a TikTok video. He also had a go at Carragher, taking their regular studio banter as pundits onto social media. He claimed that Carragher's own goals prevented his team from winning the league.

"Carra, I reckon you'd have won a Premier League title mate if you hadn't kept kicking the ball in the back of your own net. That would have been a massive help to your team"

Jamie Carragher scored seven own goals in his professional career, including against rivals Manchester United and Everton. In football history, only three players have scored more own goals than the Liverpool legend.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville: Two Premier League legends

Jamie Carragher may not have won the Premier League like Gary Neville, but his record for Liverpool speaks for itself. He is a legend of the club, having played there all his life, and holds the record for the second-most appearances (737) in the club's history.

Carragher started his career in attacking midfield before he was moved to centre-back as he progressed through the Liverpool ranks. Two own goals in a 3-2 defeat against Manchester United saw Gerard Houllier convert him to a right-back before Rafa Benitez returned him to centre-back.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville was part of the famed Class of '92 at Manchester United and went on to become a club legend. Like Carragher, he featured for just one side throughout his professional career and won eight Premier League titles.