"Wouldn’t have enjoyed being ranted and raved at" - Alan Shearer explains why he would 'hate' playing under manager like Arsenal's Mikel Arteta

Football icon Alan Shearer recently explained why he would not have enjoyed playing under a manager like Arsenal's Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish tactician has led the Gunners to a Premier League title race that is heating up this season. The London giants are chasing after the title alongside Liverpool and current holders Manchester City.

Each side has a manager that fits their particular style but Mikel Arteta's approach would not have worked for Alan Shearer when he was a player. In a piece for The Athletic, he discussed the value of player liberty versus micromanagement. The legend explained (via SPORTbible):

"I never worked under an Arteta kind of manager, someone manically cajoling, telling you exactly where to stand or exactly what to do. I’ve always been of the opinion that if you’re a good player, then you know that stuff anyway. If I felt I needed to drift out to the right wing or the left wing or even drop deep, I would do it myself."

Shearer continued:

"And as a captain, I felt I had the authority to tell my fellow players to do something. If it needed saying, I would say it. Not everybody is like that, though. Some footballers are brighter than others. Some are needier than others. Some are more effective when they are given precise instructions and are forced to stick to them."

At Arsenal, Arteta has a hands-on, meticulous manner. He is renowned for the rigorous standards and the frequent instructions he gives from the touchline. This wouldn't have been Shearer's preferred method, though, as he revealed:

"Shouting, repeating, shouting again and reiterating straightforward messages might be the best way to get through. What I wanted from my manager was to be led, to be guided. I wouldn’t have enjoyed being ranted and raved at from the touchline and I can’t remember it happening too many times."

He added:

"Why would I have hated it? Professional pride. You’re playing in front of thousands of people in the stadium and millions at home on television and you don’t want to be embarrassed. It might sound thin-skinned, but teams are delicate. Relationships hold them together."

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka expected to feature in upcoming Brentford game

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has lately had health problems, which surfaced ahead of their match against Sheffield United. According to Evening Standard, he left training early last week but showed up for the game at Bramall Lane and set up two goals.

His contribution was essential to Arsenal's victory and helped them to extend their seven-game league winning streak. However, the winger only played 45 minutes as he needed to recover.

Saka is now feeling better and, according to the report, should be ready for the game against Brentford on Saturday (March 9). Given that this is a London derby, the Gunners will be looking to deal the Bees a strong blow while taking all three points.