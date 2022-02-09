"Wouldn't expect him to be happy" - Ally McCoist suggests he's not surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo's failure to applaud Manchester United fans after Burnley draw

Former Rangers star Ally McCoist believes Cristiano Ronaldo was wrong to walk off the pitch without applauding the traveling Manchester United fans.

The away fans were in full voice despite treacherous conditions at Burnley as they cheered their team to a 1-1 draw.

Ronaldo, however, was in no mood to applaud them as he was clearly disappointed for not making the starting lineup. He later failed to score in the game after coming on as a substitute.

The Red Devils dropped two points after dominating Burley in the first half as they took their foot off the gas in the second half.

McCoist, however, was not pleased with Ronaldo storming off the pitch and feels the Portuguese should have applauded the fans before going off:

"I'd have problems if he was walking off laughing and smiling and joking and wasn’t bothered about not starting – I think that’s the bigger problem. We know Ronaldo is one of the most competitive players we've seen in recent times and I wouldn’t expect him to be happy. As long as he doesn’t start throwing his toys out of the pram and affects the dressing room, I don’t have a problem with that.

"But I do feel he should be acknowledging the fans. That should always be done. The travelling fans in particular, certainly in my experience, can be the more vocal of your team's support and they travel long distances and spend an awful lot of money.

"I can understand that sometimes the overall disappointment of defeat getting to you and just wanting to get off the park. However, I think you should always go over to your travelling support and give them a 'thank you.'"

Manchester United's poor second half display left many unhappy

Cristiano Ronaldo was not the only Manchester United player to be unhappy after the game as captain Harry Maguire too expressed his disappointment.

The skipper, who was partly at fault for the equalizer, said after the game that the team should have seen out the phase where Burnley got back into the game.

The draw leaves Manchester United one point behind West Ham United, who leapfrogged the Red Devils courtesy of a narrow win over Watford.

United play Southampton next in the Premier League on February 12 (Saturday).

