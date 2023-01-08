Wout Weghorst breaks silence on Besiktas ‘goodbye’ amid Manchester United interest

Wout Weghorst, on loan from Burnley at Besiktas, has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United. Amid rumors linking him with a move to Old Trafford, Weghorst performed a notable celebration after scoring for the Turkish side.

Weghorst went to the fans as they cheered the Dutchman and bid goodbye in a gesture. Fans opined that the celebration signaled that Weghorst was on his way out of the club.

The player has now broken his silence on social media, writing:

"A special night. Fan."

Weghorst's post also had a black eagle emoji, which is Besiktas' nickname. It also had a black and white love emoji, signifying the colors of Besiktas' jersey.

Wout Weghorst has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Manchester United. The Red Devils are looking to sign the Dutchman on loan from Burnley. Erik ten Hag's side is thin on attack after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

Weghorst has scored nine goals and has provided four assists in 18 games this season. He has previous experience in English football, having made 20 appearances for Burnley.

Weghorst helped the Netherlands make a sensational comeback against Argentina in the quarter-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Weghorst came on as a substitute with his side 2-0 down and scored a late brace to equalize. His side eventually lost via penalties.

Former Manchester United coach backs Erik ten Hag's decision to buy Wout Weghorst

While the decision to sign Wout Weghorst might seem strange to many Manchester United fans, former coach Rene Meulensteen backed Erik ten Hag.

He told BBC:

"Ten Hag knows what he is doing, for sure. He is 30 years old, so it is a stop-gap because of the ongoing rumours with the takeover of new owners. That is probably the reason Ten Hag is being forced to do loan deals."

He added:

"He needs to do something in the transfer window though. So in this case, it's better to go with someone you know. It is not one for the long term but it is somebody who can do a job for them in the short term, especially in the latter stages of a game when they need to force something."

It would be interesting to see how the makeup of the outfit changes in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

