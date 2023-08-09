Wout Weghorst joins new club on another season-long deal after leaving Manchester United

Burnley and former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst embarks on a new journey, signing a season-long loan deal with Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim. This move comes after a series of transfers and loan spells that saw the 31-year-old journey across different clubs.

Last season, Weghorst kicked off with a loan spell at Besiktas from Burnley before donning the jersey of Manchester United in the latter half of the campaign. Weghorst's goal tally amounted to only two in 31 appearances at Manchester United.

Burnley signed the Dutch international for a notable £12 million in January 2022 from Wolfsburg, and in July, he was sent on a loan spell to Besiktas. Again in January 2023, he returned to Burnley and was loaned to Manchester United. He has a total of 20 appearances for Burnley, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Now, Weghorst takes his talents to Hoffenheim, under the management of Pellegrino Matarazzo. The team, which clinched a 12th-place finish last term, looks forward to benefiting from Weghorst's strong work ethic and experience. His prolific performance during his 144-game stint with Wolfsburg, scoring 70 goals and 22 assists, brings a proven track record to Hoffenheim's attack.

Alexander Rosen, the Managing Director of Hoffenheim, hailed the transfer as "significant and extraordinary." He emphasized that Weghorst's decision to join the club underscores its allure, even for players of his caliber and reputation.

Speaking about Weghorst's arrival and what it means for the club, Rosen said (via the Daily Mail):

''I don't think I'm exaggerating when I describe this transfer as significant and extraordinary. It certainly is for us. The fact that a striker with his track record and all the options available to him has chosen Hoffenheim shows that the club are attractive even to big-named players.''

It will be interesting to see how the 31-year-old Dutchman performs at his new club Hoffenheim.

Hannibal Mejbri in contract extension talks with Manchester United amid loan interest from several clubs: Reports

Manchester United are currently engaged in crucial negotiations with talented midfielder Hannibal Mejbri for a contract extension (via journalist Mahmoud Missaoui).

The player's existing agreement with the Premier League club is set to conclude in 2024, with an additional one-year option. The discussions are in progress, focusing on the potential trajectory of his future at the club.

Beyond these negotiations, Mejbri has attracted attention from various quarters. Luton Town FC, Stade Rennais, and another English club have all expressed interest in securing a loan deal for the player. The 20-year-old has showcased his skills within United's U21 side, amassing an impressive record of 40 appearances, six goals, and 17 assists.