"Wow"- Andy Cole echoes the feeling of Manchester United fans after Liverpool loss with four-word tweet

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole expressed his shock and disappointment after the Red Devils' humiliating defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

Cole's reaction to United's performance mirrored the emotions of the club's supporters and former players, who have been left fuming due to the way the club has faltered lately.

United endured a dismal start to the game and were made to pay for being slow out of the blocks when Luis Diaz gave Liverpool the lead in the fifth minute.

Mohamed Salah doubled the Reds' advantage in the 22nd minute before Sadio Mane added a third in the 68th minute. Salah capped off an incredible performance by scoring his side's fourth goal in the 85th minute.

Jurgen Klopp's side were lauded for their incredible performance on the night, but it was Manchester United's awful display that left fans and pundits stunned. Ralf Rangnick's side managed just one shot on target and had just 28 percent possession of the football during the course of the game. Andy Cole made no secret of his emotions on social media after the game.

"Wow this really hurts", said Cole on Twitter.

Liverpool were heavy favorites to win the game as Manchester United were without the services of talismanic striker Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner missed the game due to family reasons.

Ralf Rangnick made a number of changes to the line-up that claimed a 3-2 victory over Norwich City last weekend. The German handed out starts to Phil Jones, Marcus Rashford, Aaron Wan Bissaka, and Nemanja Matic. The changes, however, did not have any effect as the Red Devils were dominated by the Merseyside club.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Roy Keane doesn't recognize this version of Manchester United. Roy Keane doesn't recognize this version of Manchester United. https://t.co/gJdUEdh0c1

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Manchester United without Ronaldo this season would be facing a relegation battle. Absolutely abysmal performance tonight. Manchester United without Ronaldo this season would be facing a relegation battle. Absolutely abysmal performance tonight.

Football Daily @footballdaily



says the 4-0 loss to Liverpool was a sobering evening for Man United 🗣 "Manchester United are a million miles away from that Liverpool team in every department." @GNev2 says the 4-0 loss to Liverpool was a sobering evening for Man United 🗣 "Manchester United are a million miles away from that Liverpool team in every department."@GNev2 says the 4-0 loss to Liverpool was a sobering evening for Man United https://t.co/AHWdWynk8c

Manchester United must regroup and recover from their loss to Liverpool

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United were expected to struggle against Liverpool due to the massive disparity in quality and form between the two clubs. The manner of their defeat to the Reds, however, is likely to have a lasting effect on their players and fans.

The Red Devils must recover from their loss to Jurgen Klopp's side and focus on their crucial game against Arsenal on Saturday. The Gunners have lost four of their last five games in the league and are set to face a difficult test against Chelsea tonight.

Ralf Rangnick's side are still part of the race for a place in the top four of the Premier League, which includes Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and West Ham United. United are currently sitting in sixth place in the league table, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, and level on points with Arsenal.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Manchester United is making moves this summer Manchester United is making moves this summer 😳 https://t.co/CDVxawLv3t

Failure to secure qualification for next season's Champions League could severely hamper the club's activity in the summer transfer window and their ability to rebuild the squad under Erik Ten Hag. The Dutch tactician is set to be confirmed as the club's new manager, according to the Guardian.

