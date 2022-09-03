“Wow, what can you do?” – Jurgen Klopp seriously impressed by Everton star during 0-0 draw with Liverpool

Liverpool were unable to take all three points away from Goodison Park, where they played a hard-fought draw against Everton. After the game, Jurgen Klopp spoke to the press about the events during the game, heaping praise on the Toffees' goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The goalkeeper made a series of impressive saves, notably frustrating Liverpool trident's attack and keeping a clean sheet against one of the best attacking teams in England.

His Man of the Match performance was a topic of discussion for the German tactician, who had nothing but praise for the England international (via Metro):

"It was a real derby, super intense and full of really spectacular moments. I think we hit the post three times and there were a few unbelievable saves from Pickford – wow, what can you do?"

The Liverpool manager wasn't the only one who Pickford impressed with his brilliant efforts between the sticks, with Everton manager Frank Lampard also stating:

"I thought we were brilliant. It’s one of the best 0-0s you’re likely to see. Pickford made some great saves, you need your keeper to be on it in games like this. He got his fingertips on a few bits today which a lot of keepers don’t get and Allison the same, two top class keepers. I’ve relied on Jordan a lot. He’s an amazing keeper and we are fortunate to have a player of this level."

The result has seen the Reds sit six points away from league leaders Arsenal, who will look to extend the gap when they face Manchester United later this weekend. Everton are not in the best of form, either, with the Toffees yet to record a single win this season.

Liverpool could still be overtaken by the Red Devils, who sit behind them on goal difference. While the Reds have lost just once, three draws in six games has done little to push them up the table in the manner they were expected to move.

Pickford's masterpiece ensures Liverpool slump to a draw in Merseyside derby

A miraculous performance from Jordan Pickford and help from the woodwork behind him were key to keeping out a potent Reds side from opening the scoring. The Toffees hit the post and had some very good chances to score, but the bulk of the shots went to the visitors.

Pickford notably denied Roberto Firmino, who had three massive chances to change the scoreline. He also kept out key opportunities from Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and a Mohamed Salah shot late in the game.

