"Wow this is crazy" – Rooney reveals the moment when Sir Alex Ferguson jumped over his desk to confront Manchester United legend

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has revealed the circumstances that saw Roy Keane leave the club after infuriating Sir Alex Ferguson.

Both Keane and Ferguson had successful spells at Manchester United, and the former was key under the great Scotsman. However, the pair didn’t always see eye to eye.

Rooney opened up on one incident where Ferguson and Keane got into an argument, and the latter’s reaction was pretty strong.

"When Roy Keane left the club, I think it's well known, there was a meeting. I can't say the details of the meeting, but obviously Roy Keane's had a go at some of the players on the club's TV channel and Fergie weren't happy so he calls up a meeting and he wants us to all watch it together. So, we've all gone into Alex Ferguson's office, the coaches, Alex Ferguson and the whole squad. I was 18 or 19 at the time, we've all watched this and Roy has asked any of the players if they have a problem and everyone said no - to be fair, it wasn't bad," Rooney said on the Tony Bellew Is Angry podcast.

"It was obviously hangover of something that gone on between Roy and the manager in the past probably. It's gone into an argument between Roy and the manager and a few different things got said and I saw Alex Ferguson jump over his desk. I was just thinking 'wow this is crazy'! He jumped over the desk and he's getting held back. It got calmed down, but the next day Roy Keane has come to training and about 30 minutes later we saw him driving off and was the last we saw of him," he added.

Keane was sold by Manchester United after being stripped of captaincy

It didn’t take long for things to get more bitter between Sir Alex Ferguson and Roy Keane. The latter was sold by the club after being stripped of the Manchester United captaincy.

The midfielder knew his time at Manchester United was up then, as he joined Scottish Premiership side Celtic in the summer of 2006. Keane made 471 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions. He also lifted the Premier League title an incredible seven times during his spell at Old Trafford.

