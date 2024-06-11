"Wow! I had no idea" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate seen managing Ireland in clash against Portugal

Fans were left in awe after they discovered that Cristiano Ronaldo was coming up against former Manchester United teammate John O'Shea in an international friendly. The Irishman is in charge of the Republic of Ireland team for their ongoing pre-Euro 2024 friendly against Portugal.

Portugal captain Ronaldo was not with his national team squad when they defeated Finland 4-2 in their first friendly, and was left on the bench for their 2-1 loss to Croatia. The 39-year-old was named in the starting XI for his country's final warm-up game before the tournament against the Republic of Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland team is currently managed by former defender John O'Shea, who played alongside a young Ronaldo at Old Trafford. O'Shea became assistant manager of the Irish national team in February 2023 and was named as the interim manager one year later, a post he still holds.

O'Shea's team has Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher between the sticks and Burnley's Dara O'Shea at the back. Fans reacted to the clash between the former United teammates in international football on social media.

A fan took the opportunity to praise Cristiano Ronaldo for his longevity:

"@Cristiano playing against John O'Shea’s team. CR7’s longevity is unmatched."

Another fan expressed their surprise at the journeys of both men that have led them to this point in their respective careers.

"What a journey Cristiano Ronaldo and John O'Shea (teammates 2003-2009) have been on in football to now meet again in 2024 with Ronaldo, 39 years old, captaining Portugal and O'Shea caretaker manager of the Republic of Ireland."

Another fan stated that they did not know O'Shea was the Republic of Ireland manager.

"Jira, jira, jira.....John O'Shea is the coach of Rep. of Ireland? Oh, wow. Never knew, though. I wish him the very best."

Another fan wrote:

"John O’shea is coaching a football match vs Cristiano Ronaldo"

O'Shea played at Manchester United between 1999 and 2011, while Ronaldo joined the club in 2003 and remained there till 2009. They won ten trophies as teammates at Old Trafford, including the UEFA Champions League in 2008.

Cristiano Ronaldo set for reunion with old teammate in Saudi Arabia - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for a reunion with former Juventus teammate Wojciech Szczesny at Al-Nassr next season. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Polish goalkeeper is closing in on a move to the Saudi club.

Al-Nassr have moved quickly to secure the former Arsenal man's signature as they are prepared to lose Colombia international David Ospina, whose contract expires this month. The Saudi club have offered a two-year contract to the Pole, and will pay around €5 million for the transfer.

Ronaldo and Szczesny played together at Juventus from 2018 to 2021, when the Portuguese superstar left the club. The former Arsenal and AS Roma goalkeeper is expected to join the Knights of Najd as their starting goalkeeper from next season.