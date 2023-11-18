"Wow I love India" - David Beckham shares image of Indian food items as he attends private party

Manchester United legend and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham recently completed his visit to India, where he revelled in culinary delights.

The former footballer was in the country to witness the Cricket World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. In his role as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, Beckham was joined by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Beckham's social media updates from his last day in India have stirred considerable interest, thanks to his indulgence in an array of Indian dishes. His Instagram story captivated his followers with a visual feast, featuring some of the country's notable cuisine in a lavishly filled thali.

David Beckham shares images of Indian food items as he attends private party

Accompanying the image on Instagram story, Beckham expressed his admiration for Indian culture with a note:

"Wow, I love India"

TimesNewsNow has revealed that Beckham's dinner was hosted at Mannat, the Mumbai residence of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. This followed an earlier dinner engagement at the residence of another Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor.

David Beckham provides insight into Manchester United's need for managerial stability

David Beckham has recently shared his views on the club's need for managerial stability. This comes at a critical juncture as Sir Jim Ratcliffe inches closer to acquiring a minority stake in the club, a deal that is being finalized with the Glazers.

The INEOS billionaire is on the brink of an agreement that would see him become a partial owner of United, and an announcement formalizing this arrangement is on the cards. It is widely expected that Ratcliffe will assume control of United’s sporting operations, with a clear objective to rejuvenate the club’s performance on the field.

In the wake of these imminent changes, club CEO Richard Arnold has already relinquished his role. John Murtough, the football director, is also likely to depart as part of the sweeping modifications under Ratcliffe's directive.

Beckham, in his discussion with Sportstar, revealed the necessity of managerial stability at Old Trafford. He referenced the tenure of Sir Alex Ferguson, who led the club for 27 years with remarkable success (via The People's Person):

"I am a true Manchester United fan who only wants the good for our club and only wants us to get back to top level again. But that has to start at the top. It has to start with ownership. We have talked about the change that should happen. I have been very vocal about Manchester United needing a change.”

He continued:

“When Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down in 2013, there was always going to be a dip. You can’t stay at the top level. But we stayed put for the amount of years because we had the stability of having someone like Sir Alex Ferguson, our manager.”

David Beckham enjoyed success under the legendary manager before leaving for Real Madrid and later finding his calling in the MLS. He now co-owns football clubs Inter Miami and Salford City.