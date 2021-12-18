“Wow, I’m probably going to play for Manchester United” – Cristiano Ronaldo explains how he felt after initial conversation with Alex Ferguson

In a recent interview, Manchester United legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson shared the details of their first conversation with one another. Ferguson, widely believed to be the greatest manager of the modern era, is famous for his man-management.

The legendary Portuguese forward shared how important good communication was for his former manager. He said:

“As Sir Alex Ferguson says, good communication, you have to be born with that I think. You can learn but it's inside of you. You can have that instinct and the valor to speak in front of people. At Sporting Lisbon, he had the communication with me, with my agent, with Sporting as well. He showed straightaway what his thoughts were - so that was good.”

Cristiano Ronaldo also recollected his first experience dealing with the famous Manchester United manager. He recalled:

“As you can imagine with an 18-year-old, Sir Alex Ferguson speaking with you was kind of a dream. To say; 'Wow. I'm probably going to play for Manchester United.' I remember it quite well and it was a special day for me, not just because I played the game and played very good that night. But to speak with Sir Alex Ferguson, with some players.”

Ronaldo went on to become one of the best players to ever grace the sport at Manchester United before moving to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009. After a stint at Juventus, the Portuguese superstar returned to Manchester United after 12 years away.

Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently Manchester United’s top goalscorer and will be hoping to achieve even more success with the club where he first made his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo has an impressive record against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United recently drew Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo has faced Atletico Madrid more times than any other opponent in his illustrious club career.

The Portuguese legend has faced the Madrid-based club 35 times and found the net 25 times while racking up nine assists as well. Most notable, however, is his record against them: Ronaldo has never been knocked out of a competition by Atletico Madrid.

Most of those appearances came during his time with Real Madrid but the Portuguese superstar also found success against Atleti with Juventus, knocking them out of the Champions League.

Despite never having faced them with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo will be smacking his lips at a chance to face one of his favorite opponents in the next round of the Champions League.

