"Wow, what a player" - Bayern Munich new boy Sadio Mane drops hint on who could be his replacement at Liverpool 

Sadio Mane believes Colombian winger Luis Diaz and Portuguese forward Diogo Jota will step up to fill his shoes. The Senegalese forward recently ended his six-year stint at Liverpool.

He sealed a permanent move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in a deal worth up to £35.1 million. The electric forward penned a three-year deal at the Allianz Arena.

After joining the Jurgen Klopp-coached side in 2016, Mane helped the club lift six trophies. In 269 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, he scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists.

Liverpool FC @LFC Mane’s scoring, all around us…



Take a look back on Sadio’s top moments as a Red! Mane’s scoring, all around us…Take a look back on Sadio’s topmoments as a Red! 🎶 Mane’s scoring, all around us…🎶Take a look back on Sadio’s top 1️⃣0️⃣ moments as a Red! https://t.co/Q197GCMWmo

Speaking to Liverpool's official website [via Express], Mane opened up about his experience at the Premier League club. He said:

"Bobby [Firmino] and Mo [Salah] – what players! I think there are no other secrets because playing alongside these great players, they make everything easier for me. I think I am just supporting this and especially Bobby, who always dropped and made space for me and Mo, I think it was just incredible."

Mane continued:

"These two players, Liverpool still have great players. And you have now Diogo [Jota] and [Luis] Diaz also – wow, what a player they have! But it's normal, it's the best club in the world, so I wish them all the best.

"But for me, football is always about dedication and to work very, very hard. That's what I trust and those players did it and are doing it, so I think it will work always well for them."

Liverpool signed Jota, who registered 21 goals and eight assists last term, from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. Diaz, who produced six goals and five assists last season, arrived at Anfield from Porto back in January for an initial £37 million.

Liverpool in the summer window so far

The Reds failed to win the Premier League title by a single point and lost in the UEFA Champions League final last season. In the aftermath, the Merseyside club have been quite active this summer transfer window.

The Reds completed the transfer of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez in a deal worth up to £85 million, including add-ons. The former Benfica striker, who scored 34 goals in 41 matches last season, signed a six-year deal at Anfield.

Liverpool FC @LFC It's time to go behind the scenes on @Darwinn99 's first day as a Red 🤩 It's time to go behind the scenes on @Darwinn99's first day as a Red 🤩📹 https://t.co/30iWeuIUBI

However, Liverpool have also completed the signing of Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay for £6.5 million. Earlier in May, the six-time UEFA Champions League winners agreed a potential deal of £7.7 million for highly-rated attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

