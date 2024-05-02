"Wow, what a player, this guy can really fly" - Gabriel Jesus heaps praises on Arsenal teammate

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus has hailed his club teammate and namesake Gabriel Martinelli.

The 22-year-old Martinelli has eight goals and five assists in 41 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - six goals and four assists - have come in 32 games in the Premier League, where the Gunners top the standings with three games to go.

Jesus - who has had a lean season (eight goals and seven assists in 33 games across competitions - told the club website about his first impression of Martinelli (as per TBR):

“I first met him when I was at a training camp with the national team. Brazil call in young players a lot to help us out and try them out, and I think I first saw him in around 2018, 2019.

“I was like, “Wow. What a player – this guy can really fly.” I followed him after that and when he came to Arsenal it was quite a jump from Ituana in Brazil, but he just played his game, straight away."

The 27-year-old added:

“On the pitch, everyone knows what he can do, but off the pitch what makes him special is his hunger. He wants to learn, he wants to improve, he wants to play.

"He’s there all the time, asking for the ball, taking on the opposition. He just goes again and again. He gives us a different type of player.”

The Gunners are a point above Manchester City in the league, but the Cityzens have a game in hand.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are in the midst of a superb season, especially in the Premier League, as they seek to win the competition for the first time in two decades.

After coming short last season despite leading the standings for a record 248 days, Mikel Arteta's side will look to do their end of the bargain - win their remaining three games - and hope that City drop points.

Having won their last three league games, the Gunners host Bournemouth on Saturday (May 4). Arteta's side won the reverse fixture 4-0 at the Vitality in September.